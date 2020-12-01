Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

This painting rocks

Artist Jayant Sawant and his team draw a peacock and peahen on a 22.5-foot long rock at Dahisar’s Zen Garden on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Fast change

The old paves way for the new. The city lost a culinary institution when Byculla Restaurant and Bakery shut down around January this year. This paper had honoured its legacy at The Guide Restaurant Awards in 2019, along with nine other legendary Irani cafés. Now, we hear that the eatery will be replaced with a Burger King outlet, indicating a seismic shift in the gastronomical character of the area. Gilan Ferzandi, whose uncle Darius Ferzandi used to run the place till his demise earlier this year, confirmed the news. "We had decided to tie up with a quick-service restaurant while my uncle was still alive," he told this diarist.

Malad’s Maradonas

The late Diego Maradona began playing football as a kid in the sport’s five-a-side version on the streets of Buenos Aires before going on to become a demigod of the beautiful game. So it was a fitting tribute when Malad-based Uncle’s Kitchen United honoured the legend, who passed away last week, in their own small way at a five-a-side tournament in Juhu over the weekend.

Team owner Ronnie D’Souza made special Argentina jerseys for his team with Maradona’s face printed in the front and the famous no. 10 donning their backs. "Maradona is the reason most people of our generation began playing and falling in love with football after watching him [on TV] inspire Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title at Mexico in 1986. This is UK United’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to him," D’Souza (inset) told this diarist.

A drum-roll for these musicians, please

Back in August, we had mentioned on this page about the India chapter of Drum-Off 2020 kicking off. Organiser Nigel Collasco informed this diarist that the winners have finally been declared, who will now compete in the global championship. The winners across age groups include Devaagyh Dixit, S Sajan, Arjun Chakraborty and Huruangpiyang. "Those representing India will compete against winners from other countries in January 2021, and be judged by legendary drummers including Tomas Haake, Sarah Thawer, Kaz Rodriguez, Jost Nickel, Shawn Turbochicken and Echa Soemantri," Collasco (in pic) shared. Here’s wishing them the very best.

Taking big steps

In a year of gloom, nine-year-old UK-based Nandini L decided to spread some cheer doing what she loves best: running. Nandini has been running 3 kms every Saturday to raise funds for Mumbai NGO Cuddles Foundation, which provides nutritional support to young underprivileged cancer warriors. Her mother, Koli, said, "She believes that giving is a contagious feeling." To help her in the race, log on to cuddlesfoundation.org.

The write choice for an award

The Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize was started in 2018 with the aim to recognise the finest talent among Indian writers, where the winner receives $10,000 (`7.4 lakh) as the prize money. Past winners include Rana Dasgupta in 2019 and the mystic poet Kabir before that, whose posthumous award was donated to a charity. The shortlist for this year’s edition has been announced and it features names such as Amitav Ghosh (The Gun Island), Ranjit Hoskote (Jonahwhale) and Rochelle Potkar (Paper Asylum). The prize money for 2020 has been reduced to $5,000, though, due to economic constraints born out of the pandemic. But the award’s founder, Peter Bundalo, said that there is no shortage of enthusiasm. "What elevates this enthusiasm is the fantastic piece of work done by each nominee that has definitely pushed the bar up a notch in every possible sense," he shared. The winner will be announced on December 7.

