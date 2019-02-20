Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

national

Mandira Bedi

No strings attached?

Mandira Bedi gives her signature noodle straps a miss at the launch of a streaming service in Bandra on Tuesday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Ananya gets meme'd

After making her debut on Koffee with Karan this week, to promote her upcoming flick, Ananya Pandey's expressions on the show have become a viral sensation.

As soon as the episode wrapped up, fan clubs on Instagram shared memes of the 19-year-old actor ranging from topics such as food, fashion and even family.

But Pandey took it in jest, re-shared the posts and even tagged her parents Bhavana and Chunky Pandey in one.

"I had no idea I was making all these expressions but loving the memes (sic)," she wrote. Laughing at yourself is a gift. Especially if you are an actor.

Booked in a mall

Lower Parel is not exactly the kind of neighbourhood where you would end up, if books are on your mind. However, a lifestyle shopping hub in the area hopes to give things a good shake-up. In a first, the mall is offering a platform for literature lovers to come together at Literati, a book club and session that will be curated by Anita Naidu Pawaskar. The evening will begin with a stand-up comedy act by Kautuk Srivastava, who is also an author, at 7 pm.

"We love literature, and having our own space where we can interact with and listen to authors, storytellers and publishers talk about their books and experiences excited us, igniting the idea to create a platform for such literary conversations," Pawaskar told this diarist. The event is open to all.

Naezy raps up his time off from hip-hop

A lot of people had been making wild speculations about Naezy's disappearance from the hip-hop circuit around 2016. But we had reported a few days ago about how he had used the time to embark on a journey of self-discovery.

Finally, the musician started making public appearances before the release of Gully Boy. But now, we can confirm that he is truly back in the scene, because Naezy has announced that he will soon release his first single in two years. It's called Aafat Waapas. And fans can't wait to see what the rapper has in store.

Say a little prayer

Last week's attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama saw an outpouring of grief, and a call for prayer by people across regions and faiths in India. In Mumbai, the Archdiocese of Bombay has requested all churches in the city to conduct one mass in memory of the departed this weekend, starting with St Michael's in Mahim where a special service will be held today.

"There is a lot of anger right now, and we cannot endorse vengeance. This will be a service for peace and strength," Fr Nigel Barrett, spokesperson of the Archdiocese, told this diarist.

Insta sales

We've all heard that buying art is expensive, and most of us don't know where to begin. Now, art space GallerySKE has come up with an Instagram account called StoreSKE where they are selling works by artists who part of their India Art Fair exhibit this year.

These so far include a set of T-shirts by Bengaluru-based visual artist Abhishek Hazra as well as gold plated coins by city artist Sudarshan Shetty. The price is also listed in the description and to place an order, you only have to drop a direct message!

