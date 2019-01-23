Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

national

Ankur & The Ghalat Family

Music for a cause

Since gigs sometimes involve an entry fee, how about shelling out for a good cause at Awaaz Do, a concert featuring acts like Ankur & The Ghalat Family and Maati Baani? Organised by 4/4 Experiences, the initiative aims to spread awareness about the issues that plague the inhabitants of Aarey Forest. Funds from the show will be directed towards Vanashakti and Youth For Aarey, NGOs that have been fighting for the cause.

Riyaaz Amlani

Speaking about what inspired Impresario's Social Offline to collaborate on the endeavour, Riyaaz Amlani (inset), it’s CEO, "We have always taken a proactive stance towards helping raise awareness." And Shobita Kadan, director of marketing and strategy, added, "It's very important for us to represent causes that bring about change."

Gonul Paksoy

Weaving Turkish ideas

In Turkey, Dr Gonul Paksoy is known for her unique clothing made from hand-dyed silk inspiring by Sufi whirling. The fashion designer, artist and author is currently in Mumbai where she is exhibiting her works at ARTISANS' gallery. But that’s not all. Paksoy is also conducting a three-part lecture, which concludes today, highlighting the importance of a zero waste lifestyle across disciplines. "The reactions and feedback I got from people were amazing. I presented them with examples and stories from my life and experiences. The younger audiences told me that they were really inspired and encouraged to go zero waste in their life."

Whose gully is it anyway?

It's just a few weeks until Gully Boy releases — one of the most anticipated films this year — and people can't wait to watch the movie that traces the rise of hip-hop in Mumbai. The first trailer dropped recently, and fans weren't disappointed. And now, the second song from the movie has been unveiled, and the fans aren’t disappointed again. But one person is — producer Sajeel Kapoor aka Sez on the Beat. Here's why. This second song is a word-for-word remake of Mere Gully Mein, the 2015 track that catapulted Naezy and DIVINE — the two central characters on whom the film is based — to instant fame.

Kapoor had produced the track, and was promised a publishing split after the song was acquired by a major label and he had signed a contract. But, he was kept in the dark till recently about this version of the track making it to the movie’s soundtrack. And now that it's been released, he still hasn't heard back from the label about his due remuneration. So, in a movie that shines a spotlight on independent artistes and their struggles, here we have an independent artiste who’s been left in the lurch. Irony?

Panvel's got a heart

Giving flight to the popular line: "selfie toh banta hai", and taking a cue from the hugely popular selfie point in Juhu, the folks in Panvel have also decided to jump into the fray. The Central Railway General Manager, DK Sharma, inaugurated a selfie point at Panvel Station on Tuesday. The newest attraction is a brightly painted space themed around a forest intended to create awareness about energy conservation. With signage that reads, "I heart Panvel", let's hope it manages to kill two birds with one stone — photo ops and public awareness.

Write in the rainbow

A lot has changed since Bombay Dost (BD), India’s first LGBTQIA magazine launched in 1990. The culture around the queer community today is robust with poignant art, music, poetry and literature. With this in mind, four years ago, Humsafar Trust, (started by the BD editorial board), had launched Likho, an initiative aimed at sensitising media personnel to write for and about the community. The edition this year will also feature a workshop for journalists and writers on.

"Reporting on LGBTQIA issues". Speaking about what propelled the thought, Koninika Roy Brians, advocacy manager at the organisation said, "The idea is to motivate budding journalists. Also, after the Supreme Court decriminalised Section 377, we have noticed positive coverage in English publications, but that’s not the case with regional media."

Ganesh Acharya tutors Tiger Shroff at the launch of his academy in Malad on Tuesday. PIC/Satej Shinde

