Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

You'll see a lot more of James

When veteran designer and Khotachiwadi champion James Ferreira says, "you are going to see a lot more of me", he means it. At 61, Ferreira has a busy season ahead of him as he readies to launch back-to-back collections this week. Today, he introduces a brand new organic line aptly titled, Jaivik, at Khar's Toile, while a cocktail and evening wear range called Black Velvet will be on display at Shirrin Design Co., Taj Lands End, on Thursday.



James Ferreira

Incidentally, Ferreira began his career, decades ago, with Shirrin [Shah] when they worked at Anja San, a gents boutique launched by Asha Bhosle's daughter-in-law Anuja. "Life has come full circle with this collaboration," he says. Far from letting the wear and tear of a passionate life get to him, Ferreira continues to be confident of his craft.

The old-school modernist says he still creates a garment from a single piece of fabric, something he has done for years, and cuts it directly on the dummy. "I know I am a good designer," says the master draper, "But now I want to be relevant, and successful too." Godspeed.

More (horse) power to Gulam

Now that the Mumbai racing season is here, this diarist hears that Mumbai's man about town, Rotarian Gulam A Vahanvaty, was elected by The Rotary International Board of Directors to serve as a trustee of The Rotary Foundation (TRF) for a four-year term beginning July 1, 2018. What this means is that Vahanvaty, who is also part of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) committee, and chairman, will oversee the management of The Rotary Foundation.



Gulam Vahanvaty

The foundation is the charitable arm of Rotary that funds humanitarian service projects and scholarships. Vahanvaty has a laconic "privileged" answer when asked about his reaction to the appointment. For those clueless about the foundation's work, it provides more than $200 million to end polio, and supports sustainable projects, education, helps fight disease, provide clean water and sanitation. You go, Gulam, more (horse) power to you.

Desi dancers woo Malaysia

Dance crew Desi Hoppers, led by reality TV star Shantanu Maheshwari, became the first Indian crew to win the World Dance Championship in 2015. Recently, the six-member crew that also features Macedon D'Mello, Nimit Kotian, Niraj Lama, Lavish Devda and Rohan Vyas represented India in the finals of Asian Battleground in Malaysia. The crew competed against 12 other popular Asian teams and ended up in the number three spot.



Desi Hoppers with Mari Koda

The competition was judged by Mari Koda (Step Up series) and Philip Chbeeb. Maheshwari shares, "It was an awesome experience. We are extremely proud to have represented the country and placed ourselves in the top three at such a big and prestigious platform! We made some great friends from other Asian contingents throughout the competition, as well as got to learn a lot about their dancing styles, and watched some awesome performances throughout! It was great to see the crowd who weren't Indian, cheer for us."

More music

'Love is finding someone to make DJ babies with...' tweeted DJ and TV star Nikhil Chinapa with this happy picture of the couple. Congratulations soon poured in for Chinapa and his DJ wife, Pearl Miglani who is due to have their first child in February.



Nikhil Chinapa with wife Pearl Miglani

"It's very difficult to put that emotion down in words. We were both very emotional when we first heard the news," Miglani told this diarist. Congratulations to the couple.

Mumbai's on a new cultural forum

Here's something for the city's culture vultures. Mumbai has just become the first Indian city to join World Cities Culture Forum, a leadership network of 33 cities that includes Amsterdam, San Francisco, Warsaw and Zurich. Launched in London in 2012, the forum offers a platform for its members to exchange ideas, share data-driven research reports and push the role of culture in their cities.

One of the reasons Mumbai scored over other Indian cities was due to various education and culture-focused projects that it witnessed this year, including the massive India and the World exhibition at the CSMVS in collaboration with the British Museum as well as the digital interactive platform, Mix The City, launched by the British Council. The news was announced earlier this week when London Mayor Sadiq Khan called upon state CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Door darshan



Music composers Salim (left) and Sulaiman Merchant conduct a video call with singer Shaan at a press conference to announce a new music project, at a SoBo five star. Pic/Bipin Kokate

