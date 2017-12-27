Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

A Benegal bonanza

Recently, Shyam Benegal (right) landed at the Tardeo office of Film Heritage Foundation with 20 cartons. The boxes contain some of the veteran filmmaker's prized possessions - posters, scripts and clapboards of his productions such as Susman, a 1987 film highlighting the plight of handloom weavers, along with rare photographs from his directorial ventures like Mandi, Ankur, Kalyug and Manthan.

Benegal, who is on the advisory council of the non-profit organisation - set up by filmmaker-archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur (left) - dedicated to film conservation and restoration work, has contributed all his film material with the idea of preserving his cinematic heritage. "[Benegal's material] is an incredible addition to the archive and in the future, we will make it accessible to the public as well," shared Dungarpur.

A typhoon's coming

On a trip to one of the upcoming sections of a popular Lower Parel mall, we happened to spot an 'opening soon' restaurant sign. The name, The Typhoon Shelter, was unlike anything we have ever heard before. A little prodding revealed that it's a new property in the pipeline from the stable of a well-known hospitality group, and the food will be rustic Chinese from the Hong Kong region, similar to what sailors on a boat caught in a typhoon are likely to eat. The menu is still in a nascent phase and the owners are looking to launch the property in the first quarter of 2018. We, though, can already hear our stomach rumbling.



Pic/Bipin Kokate

Leaving a good taste in the mouth

Shah Rukh Khan shares a mouth freshner with photographers during the announcement of an awards ceremony at a Bandra five-star last evening.

Matching footsteps

The centre of attention at the Christmas lunch thrown by the Kapoors this year was undoubtedly star kid Taimur Ali Khan. However, while cooing over the cherubic baby's photograph, our eyes zoomed in on his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan's footwear, a pair of trending Gucci fur slip-ons.

The last person to walk in was actor Ranbir Kapoor (we hear that he was busy partying till 6 am the night before, and hence the late entry), dressed in a crisp white shirt and jeans, and the trending Gucci fur slip-ons!



Ranbir Kapoor

Now, two stars wearing the same shoes at the same event might be social suicide, but we are guessing that the cousins might have brushed off this faux pas in true Christmas spirit.

Ties that bind

The US Embassy is celebrating 70 years of Indo-US relations and has started a social media campaign called #USIndiaDosti as part of it. It calls on American diplomats, their family back home in the US, and the embassy's Indian colleagues to share experiences that highlight the bonhomie between the two nations.

One of the stories, for instance, involves three Americans with their hearts in their mouths trying out flaming paan on the streets of Delhi. Another has diplomats appearing for mock auditions for Bollywood roles and displaying hilarious histrionic skills.

A third has some of them trying their hand at Royal Enfield motorcycles. Plus, there is a video of various consulate workers singing a famous song from Sholay. Given that the theme is friendship, we will leave it to you to guess which one it is.

The curtain falls

The week-long festival of Thespo, a youth theatre movement with entries from across the country, wrapped up recently in Mumbai, and the closing ceremony saw a happy mingling of young and veteran theatrewallahs.

While Dr Mohan Agashe was honoured with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the field of acting and promoting children's theatre, it was the Marathi play Khataara by an Ahmednagar-based theatre group that bagged six awards. Mumbai, with two awards, came second.

