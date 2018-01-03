Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Clawing into Mumbai

Back in March 2017, chef Dharshan Munidasa, while on a pop-up series in the city, had revealed that he was in talks to bring his world-famous Sri Lankan restaurant, Ministry of Crab to Mumbai. Munidasa also owns Nihonbashi, a Japanese restaurant in the island nation, which reflects his Sri Lankan and Japanese heritage.



Mahela Jayawardene

The chef with his partner, cricketer Mahela Jayawardene will hold a press conference to make the news official tomorrow. The restaurant, voted as one of the top 50 restaurants in Asia, will be brought to the city by Ramit Mittal and Deepinder Batth, who also run the Pizza Express chain in the country.

The owners are looking to launch the restaurant in the next five months, and chef Munidasa will be in the city to train an army of chefs to serve the food, as you would have it at the original property in the neighbouring country.



Pic/Satej Shinde

All cool with me

All seems well with Jimmy Sheirgill even as fellow actor Zoya Malik appears exasperated at a media interaction in Andheri.

Here’s to Billy

Far from the big Bollywood dos, Randeep Hooda chose to bring in 2018 at Dudhwa National Park in UP.



Randeep Hooda

The actor, known for his support for various causes for the environment, was in the region to commemorate the death anniversary of hunter-turned-conservationist Billy Arjan Singh. We hear, Hooda, who also went on a safari, got stuck amidst elephant grass with fresh pugmarks for company. An adventurous beginning, this!

Happy New Queer Year

January is gay pride month in Mumbai, reaching its zenith with the pride march that takes off from August Kranti Maidan on February 3. All through this month, Mumbai is awash in the colours of the rainbow.

There are a series of events beginning with a queer networking event on January 5, the Queer Premier League on January 7, parties, the works at venues across Mumbai. Like the events, this too is a huge political statement. Spaces may open up because of the financial power of the queer community, but it is evident that they are not shying away from associating with the queer cause. A happy new queer year, this.

Band, baaja, baaraat in Italy

After the fairy-tale Virushka wedding at a luxury retreat in the picturesque Tuscan region, Italy seems well on its way to becoming the most sought-after wedding destination. To facilitate smooth execution of the new (rich) couple goal, wedding planners are now pitching their pristine finds in the European country as the place to tie the knot.

Some are also promising a blend of Indian-Italian touches to ensure no compromise on parampara. For those with not-so deep pockets, a planner is bringing down the Italian experience to the heart of Mumbai for weddings, birthday bashes and kitty parties. Perfetto!

Sharks off the field

While India’s diehard cricket buffs are looking forward to a lip smacking duel between our heroes and the Proteas during their ongoing tour, we learn that another kind of encounter awaits Captain Kohli and his boys. And guess what? This one is off the field. South Africa has a thriving adventure sports industry that offers some of the most thrilling options for brave tourists that includes its shark-cage dives.



Representation pic

Now, we hear that its tourism board has offered a unique challenge to the Men in Blue to undertake the hair-raising shark-cage dive in Hermanus. They sent out an invitation to Virat Kohli on Twitter to dive into one of the must-do activities at Hermanus, where adventure seekers swim dangerously close to great white sharks. Let’s see if our superstars can bat their way out of this tough wicket!

