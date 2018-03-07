Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Gossip girls

Sonali Kulkarni is all ears for Raveena Tandon as the two catch up at an event in Vile Parle on Tuesday.

Goa gets Lucky

Fans who miss the silken voice of Lucky Ali may be in for a treat soon. While the singer has been performing at live gigs, his last album Raasta-Man came out in 2011. We now hear that Ali, who lives near Bengaluru, is recording his new album in Goa.

This newspaper had reported in 2015 that Ali was working on a new album for which he was collaborating with an array of musicians. He had described his new work as "technique-driven, current, futuristic, beautiful and special". Now that it has reached the recording stage, we are sure the release date is not too far either.

And now, Kelvin Cheung the model

Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung seems to be having it all, from cooking for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and hobnobbing with B-Town's stars to acing at squats. And now, he's dabbling in modelling as well.

The chef looks at ease in front of the camera along with wife, Andrea Michele in a photo series for a designer's new collection. The series celebrates real-life couples and their love stories. And to make them feel at home, the frames were shot at the couple's fave corners in Cheung's hip Bandra restaurant, Bastian.

Gift of the pen

Writers now have something to rejoice about, thanks to a new literary platform to showcase their talent called the JCB Prize for Literature. In its inaugural year, the award hopes to promote exemplary Indian literature and a whopping Rs 25 lakh for the winning author. If the winning title is a work of translation, the translator gets a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh. That said, entries this year will be judged by an august jury that includes filmmaker Deepa Mehta, founder of the Murty Classical Library of India Rohan Murty and author-translator Arshia Sattar.

Award-winning novelist Rana Dasgupta is the literary director while former chief mentor of CII, Tarun Das and Amitav Ghosh will chair the award's advisory council, along with art historian and environmentalist Pheroza Godrej. The longlist, shortlist and winner is expected to be announced in September, October and November respectively. Hurry, because entries are open only till May.

Silent no more

'It's OK not to be OK. But it's not OK not to seek help' read a placard in a social media post by actor Rahul Bose. He is one of the first to back a new social media challenge campaign called #StampOutStigma that aims to eradicate the stigma attached to mental illnesses by raising awareness about the need to acknowledge it and seek help.

In his post, he has also challenged Konkona Sensharma, Kalki Koechlin and filmmaker Homi Adajania to share a post with the same message. Let's hope the star power will give the cause wings to fly.

Met a creep? Tweet about it

If you are a woman, we assume - sadly - that you have been a victim of unsolicited creepy messages in your inbox. Such is the sorry state of affairs with Indian men that they have become the subject of worldwide ridicule with an EDM track called Show Bobs and Vegana, in which the lyrics are composed of lewd comments that Indian men post on social media platforms (figure the words in the song title).



Chintan Ruparel of Terribly Tiny Tales

Now, Terribly Tiny Tales, an online story-telling platform, has tackled this problem in the fourth episode of their video series, Uglies. Called #CreepAlert, the episode tells the story of how an online stalker repeatedly asks a woman to send him nude pictures, and how she sends him a piece of her mind. Watch it to see what ensues, and maybe you, too, can apply the tactic if needed.

