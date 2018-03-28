Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Are we done yet?

Actor-director Prabhu Deva looks like he could do with a break in the midst of taking media queries in the run up to a new release, at an event in Juhu. Pic/Satej Shinde

Caught in a friendly web

From making new friends to starting relationships, the Internet has a way of bringing people together. And that's exactly what Inclov, an iOS and Android app, has been doing — helping differently abled people connect and bond like never before. So after tasting success with 30,000 downloads and forging 7,000 new connections, the group has embarked on a larger and more inclusive journey. Since the mobile app was available only in English, the group recently launched its website version, which is available in regional languages such as Hindi and Punjabi as well, in an attempt to reach out to more people. Not only do they not charge you for joining but they also conduct regular meet-ups in 15 cities across the country.

The gift of giving

If you work in a corporate office, you may be all too familiar with the quandary of not knowing what to do with the barrage of Christ­mas and Diwali gifts you receive every year. The good folks at the Consu­late General of Canada in Mumbai have a solution, and a heartw­ar­ming one at that. They collect all the corporate gifts received by the consulate's staff during the course of a year, and auction the items amongst themselves. The money raised is then donated to an NGO. This year, the proceeds went to Kranti — an organisation that works towards the empowerment of trafficked girls and daughters of sex workers — in return for these precious smiles.

More mileage for Milind

Model-turned-actor-turned-fitness promoter Milind Soman has been turning heads and setting goals since he made his debut in Alisha Chinai's music video, Made in India in the 1990s. From running marathons and being the brand ambassador of one to completing a triathlon in 15 hours and 19 minutes, Soman has proved time and again that age is just a number. Not many know that he is also an international-level swimmer and has represented India in the inaugural South Asian Games in 1984 held at Kathmandu, where he won a silver medal. Well, remind­ing us all that he truly is an advocate of sports and fitness, Soman made an announcement on social media earlier this week,âÂÂsaying, "10km swim at the Bambo­lim Swimathon in 3hrs 39min very happy." Well, we can't help but stare in wonder. Salute, Mr Soman.

Taneja's award run

When Indian author Preti Taneja's debut novel, We Are That Young, set the story of King Lear in modern India, little did we imagine she would retell the story of the hapless king with such panache. But that's what good writers do. They borrow and make characters their own; twist their complexities in ways that are seemingly probable but rarely occur to people like us. Taneja's novel, too, left her readers with a similar feeling. We plunged into the tragic story of businessman Devraj Bapuji and his three daughters Gargi, Radha and Sita, retold in a way that made Shakespeare's twists seem new and equally appalling. And so, when the title made it to the longlist of the Desmond Elliott Prize 2018 earlier this week, we were far from surprised. Way to go, Taneja!

Brace for a funny, British invasion

Make space for some English humour because YouTubers Phil Lester and Daniel Howell recently revealed that they will be performing in Mumbai as part of their Dan & Phil 2018 World Tour. From sharing three homes to frequently appearing in each other's videos, the Interactive Introverts are currently taking over the globe doing what they would like to call, "Two Internet dwelling, insecure nerds standing under the spotlight to give the people what they want: an epic interactive experience of rants, roasts, battles, stories and surprises that will make you laugh, cry, cringe and puts the audience in control unlike anything before!"

