Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Traffic stopper

A bodyguard looks more like a traffic cop, while Karisma Kapoor negotiates the street in an elaborate lehenga at the Bandra venue where Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja on Tuesday. Pic/Sameer Markande



Pic/Yoga-CPH

A lot's in a name

BKS Iyengar is one of the most famous practitioners of yoga that India has ever produced. And now, with his 100th birth anniversary coming up later this year, his followers want an asana to be named after him. The one they have in mind is dvi pada viparita dandasana, a back-bending pose. They want it named the SundararÄÂjÄÂsana (the "S" in "BKS" stands for SundararÄÂjÄÂ). Iyengar had once said that he would like to die while he is in an asana position. While that never happened, his memory can nonetheless be preserved for posterity in the form of one, if this demand ultimately gets cleared.



Queen Elizabeth greets Indian cricketers in 1971. Pic/Getty Images

A queen-sized docu on the cards

If you thought there is quite a buzz emanating from the Buckingham Palace, what with just 10 days to go for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and a cherubic addition to the royal family last month, here's some more news. BBC World News is coming out with a documentary titled, The Queen: Her Commonwealth Story, this weekend. Presented by George Alagiah (in pic), presenter of BBC News and writer, the documentary explores the history of the Queen and the Commonwealth, and her journey of heading this family of nations for over 60 years.



George Alagiah

"What certainly became clear to me during the making of the documentary is that the Commonwealth offers The Queen, Britain's head of state, a rare opportunity to exercise a degree of independence she could never hope to achieve at home. At the state opening of parliament, words are, quite literally, put into her mouth. This is not the case when she speaks as Head of the Commonwealth," Alagiah told this diarist.



Barkha Dutt and Deve Gowda

A video speaks a thousand words

Barkha Dutt's Twitter handle is awash with tales of her journey across Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. But one video that caught our attention was an interview she took of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda. In it, Gowda makes it clear that he is equidistant from both the Congress and BJP. So much for the tug of war that the two parties had been playing with him. Now, onwards to May 15, the day of the results.

A cake we could have done without

With #sonamkishaadi filling up our phone screens, we almost felt like we were invited to the party. And trust us, we were rejoicing, that is till we saw the cake Pooja Dhingra made for bestie Sonam Kapoor's wedding. The cake shows a bride dragging the basket-ball loving groom by his collar. Reverse sexism much? We are sure that Sonam and her gang, who are all about girl power, would have never approved of a cake that reflected vice versa - a groom dragging a Louis Vuitton-loving bride by the blouse? Wouldn't it have been a better sight if we had Anand and Sonam playing basketball? Something to think about.

Comedy group's wedding woes

So, not everyone was going gaga over Sonam's wedding. At least not the funny guys at East India Comedy (EIC). The stand-up collective came out with a meme picturised on The Simpsons. It portrays a solitary disinterested member in a social gathering where everyone else is talking only about the wedding. The meme is captioned, "My timeline right now." Except, the irony is that the meme appeared on EIC's own social media account, meaning they only added to all the hoopla. So the question is, were they really that disinterested? Go figure.

