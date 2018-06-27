Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

What's the joke, tanmay?

Funnyman Tanmay Bhatt seems to have a lot to laugh about while his compatriots Sapan Verma (centre) and Kaneez Surka pose in different moods for the camera at the launch of a reality show in Worli on Tuesday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Tokyo drift

This has been an exciting two weeks for Mumbai's party crowd. After two major international DJs, one of them the mighty Peggy Gou, the city is set to host another global name tonight. DJ Sarasa is a Japanese spin doctor who's performed at festivals like Burning Man. She's known for playing a funky mix of hip-hop-infused techno music. The Tokyo-born, NYC-raised musician will take over the decks for a mid-week shindig at a Khar venue. Let's hope that the good times don't stop rolling.

Arty love from Mozez and Mehr

Mozez Singh, who recently directed the critically acclaimed short film First Period, is known to be quite the philanthropist in his free time. And so it came as no surprise when the filmmaker donated his Elephant Foundation artwork Chakra Baby to the SPJ Sadhana School in Breach Candy.

Accompanied by friend and ex supermodel Mehr Jesia, he was spotted visiting the special needs school and spending some quality time with the children. They also inaugurated their beautiful elephant, the proceeds of which will benefit the students at the school.

A memorial for Neil

A memorial service for one of Mumbai's brightest minds in the field of graphic design, Neil Dantas, will be held on June 29 at St Teresa's church in Girgaum, a year after his passing. Dantas earned critical and popular acclaim for his quirky designs of Mumbai icons, from the kaali peeli to the cutting chai and BEST buses, as well as plastering terms like 'Kuch Bhi' on tees, mugs and shirts. The talented young artiste was detected with brain tumour in 2010. Last year, the condition had returned and friends of the artist went all out to arrange for a fundraiser for his treatment. He truly was the BEST in his field.

Parisian soiree for Kanika

A regular at the Milan & Paris Fashion Weeks, Kanika Kapoor has always been celebrated on home turf for her sartorial choices as a leading fashion icon. Having attended shows on the front row for luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Alberta Ferretti, Versace and Roberto Cavalli among others, Kapoor has now been invited by Sonia Rykiel for their 50th anniversary celebrations at the Paris Fashion Week. Sonia Rykiel will stage a special 50th anniversary show on July 1, and apart from gracing the front row of the fashion show, Kapoor will also be attending the intimate dinner hosted by the brand for 30 exclusive guests celebrating their half-century. When contacted, Kapoor said, "It's the year of Rykiel. I look forward to their savoir-faire on their 50th anniversary. I will be attending their show at the Paris Fashion Week and the dinner celebrating their rich history and design for over 50 illustrious years in the fashion industry."

More Sindhi dum in Chembur

Foodies in the city who crave for authentic homestyle Sindhi and Punjabi khana usually end up scouring around Chembur's old favourite haunts. Now, as a tribute to the twin communities who've lived in these parts for decades, the duo of Dharmesh Karmokar and Amit Jambotkar will open Duma Dum Mast Kalandar. The duo behind eateries like Nom Nom, Mirabella and Silver Beach Café sought inspiration from their Sindhi friends whose families had opened their kitchens to create a culturally rich menu. The restaurant that opens over the weekend has a menu that includes Some of the dishes on the menu include the quintessential sai bhajji, sukko teevan (pan fried mutton), sanna pakora, dal pakwaan and kheema dubbal roti.

"We visited homes and interacted with these families who still follow the traditional style of cooking. There is no Sindh to head to; the closest one can go to is Chembur's Camp area. Besides, there are wonderful eateries around it for inspiration," shares Karmokar about the research behind this Sindhi-West Punjab themed restaurant. In fact, we are told that some of the special dishes will be cooked in claypots over a coal sigdi, to retain their rustic, earthy flavours. We sure are looking forward to this delish joyride of flavours that rarely find their way into the city's F&B scene.

