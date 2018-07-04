Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Mobile shelter

We wonder what made actor Jhanvi Kapoor use her mobile phone to protect her from the rain during a film promotion in Malad on Tuesday. Pic/Satej Shinde



Gul Panag and Shruti Seth

Festivities return

In December 2016, the city got a women's-only festival when actors and friends Gul Panag and Shruti Seth got together to conceptualise Festivelle, a two-day event to celebrate womanhood with music, entertainment, workshops, conversations, food and retail therapy. The festival is set to return with its second edition in early September, and this time, with a plan for a sustained, year-long engagement with its participants. "Going forward, we will have a smaller, theme-based festival every quarter, while all the themes will come together in the annual festival," Seth and Panag told this diarist. With the inaugural line-up having featured comedians Kaneez Surka, Anuradha Menon, singers Alisha Pais, Manasi Scott, and speakers Meghna Pant, Kiran Manral, Pooja Bedi and Mini Mathur, we are keeping our eyes peeled for this year's guest list.

In Paris, for a book

In today's age of mass production and consumption, creating anything from scratch is a rarity. Yet, once in a while, we find exceptions. Like this post by Tara Books, where they shared about dropping by the studio of famous French artist Joëlle Jolivet in Paris to work on a project together.

We spotted a few frames from her portfolio, and from what we've seen and read from the Chennai-based publishers so far, this one is bound to be another gorgeous title in the bag.

Of Peruvian avocados and paowallahs on call

"Did you know that Peru is one of the most underrated countries when it comes to interesting veggies?" asks chef Hemant Oberoi. We didn't. Recently, on a rainy July morning, this diarist caught up with the veteran chef and restaurateur at his just-turned one fine dine space in BKC. "Contrary to people's assumption of it being a meat-eating nation, Peru is actually home to an unbelievable variety of veggies, and is known especially for its avocados, chillies and potatoes. In fact, we had an avocado week at the restaurant, where we sourced the vegetable all the way from Peru. Once cut open, it doesn't even go bad in our humid conditions. The country is a real delight for vegetarians," he adds. Now we know.

Talk veers to produce closer home. "I have been procuring seafood for the restaurant from the same fisherman in Colaba, whom I have known since my days at the Taj. Likewise, with my paowallah. It all boils down to trust," he shares. And trust is a keyword for the worldly-wise chef when we prod him about his plans for the restaurant in year two. "You have to trust your patron, and listen to their feedback. It's what's kept me on my toes," he confides, adding that customers can expect an innovative rejig of his menu in a few month's time apart from a hearty 11-course Sunday brunch and a VFM lunch menu that's just been introduced. When we nudge him a bit on what this "innovative" menu will hold, all he will reveal is, "You'll taste dishes that aren't found anywhere else in the city." We're counting down the days, chef.

Maska wow in Malaysia

The adorable Amul girl seems to be winning fans not just in India, but in other countries as well. In a recent report, a leading daily in Malaysia hailed the idea of the cute-as-a-button creation that is created by adman and mid-day columnist Rahul daCunha (in pic) and his team. The report highlighted some of their stellar ads, from the over 4,000 that have appeared in print till date since the time Rahul's dad Sylvester daCunha started the campaign in 1966. Isn't that an utterly butterly bit of news?

Desi DJs flying high overseas

It has become a trend of late for international DJs to play gigs in India, be it biggies such as Hardwell and Diplo or lesser-known musicians. But gradually, that trend is starting to reverse, with Indian DJs, too, making appearances in the West. Two such artistes to fly abroad this year are Zaeden (in pic) and Lost Stories. They will take the stage at Tomorrowland in Belgium, one of the world's biggest electronic music festivals. And this is the second time that they will be playing at the festival. Good going, desi boys.

