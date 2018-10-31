Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Kay mhantes?

Amit Thackeray, son of MNS founder, Raj Thackeray chats up with Supriya Sule, NCP leader and daughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar when the two meet at the inauguration of a photo exhibition in Worli on Tesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Musical tastes

Music was the flavour of the evening at Bandra's Jude Bakery recently. Riyaaz Amlani, the CEO of hospitality company Impresario, and Gresham Fernandes, his culinary lieutenant, had hosted a dinner for Victor Ruiz, a celebrated Brazilian techno artiste. He had a gig at a Lower Parel pub that, curiously, saw Fernandes play a closing set, since he also wears the hat of a DJ. Talking about the dishes he had whipped up, Fernandes said, "We had duck with raspberry ketchup, pork belly with celery root, and tiramisu made with our in-house coffee kombucha. It was all about the food and conversations."

A saintly festival

India's secular fabric owes an insurmountable debt to Kabir, the 15th century saint. And since his birthplace is widely believed to have been Varanasi, it's the ideal setting for a fest that celebrates his life and teachings. The Mahindra Kabira Festival will be held between November 16 and 18. It involves a mix of music and literature, with performances by celebrated classical artistes like Vidya Rao and Kaushiki Chakraborty (in pic), and panel discussions with authors inlcuding Mumbai-based Devdutt Pattanaik.

Penning the demons of DeMo

On November 8, 2016, it was announced that 86 per cent of the currency in circulation was demonetised. It is impossible to forget the havoc caused by that decision, as it is to forget the definition of the term itself. However, the jury regarding its impact is still out. Noted banker and former candidate from Aam Admi Party from South Mumbai in 2014, Meera Sanyal, who helmed the Royal Bank of Scotland in India, is now out with a new book titled The Big Reverse [HarperCollins India]. The book offers a 360-degree spin on demonetisation and policy measures, backed with data and archival material. Sanyal, known for her sharp business acumen with a pulse on the city's issues and challenges, has tried to decode the mega phenomenon that struck India on that day in November that went on to create several logjams for the common man in particular. With her worldly-wise knowledge of the financial sector, we are sure that this book will be able to break down the jargon for a large section of readers, unlike many other titles in the genre.

Visual reality meets cinema

A group of friends learn that they are the only living souls on a 100-acre property, and one of them suggests a séance. What had started as a fun experiment between friends turns horrific, as the séance turns awry. This is not the most imaginative premise for a horror film, and to be frank, the oldest in the book. But the filmmakers of Crackle will tell you that it is not a bother because the idea behind the film isn't a gripping storyline.



(From left) Ashley Rodrigues and Eddie Avil

Directors Eddie Avil and Ashley Rodrigues instead, hope to captivate you with jaw-dropping cinematography. The short film, which has been shot with a 360-degree view using a stereoscope set up with 16 cameras, is in effect, India's foray into visual reality in films, and promises to be a riveting experience. Crackle has already been selected for five International film festivals and also won at Miami Fear Fest 2018.

Samir bats for a worthy cause

Having presented the pre-and post-match shows for the Indian Premier League for almost a decade, cricket isn't just work for Samir Kochhar. The actor-anchor was recently approached by a friend with the idea to plan a match for physically challenged cricket players. Kochhar, we hear, loved the idea and apart from contributing to the cause, even took interest in selecting the players from across Maharashtra. Some of them, Kocchar is confident, can even make it to the national team. The match will be held in Mumbai in December.

