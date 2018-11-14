Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

national

Sau saal jiyo

That's what record-breaking athlete Mann Kaur, who is 103 years old, seems to be telling fitness enthusiast Milind Soman during the announcement of the launch of a marathon, at a Lower Parel restaurant on Tuesday. Pic/Atul Kamble



A frame from the archives

How very desi

There are parts of Wolverhampton in the UK where you would struggle to find a white face on the streets. This is because after about 40,000 Punjabis migrated there between 1960 and 1980, they grew in number to become an important fabric of the local society. Anand Chhabra is a photographer who accessed the family albums of some of these people. He told this diarist ahead of a talk on the project at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, "It's of utmost importance to preserve the photographic history of this community within Wolverhampton, which proves their arrival and impact in the region." No doubt about that, we feel.

Tinder on gender

The conversation around LGBTQI rights and gender equality has heated up in India after the Supreme Court's landmark judgment that gave a semblance of dignity to same-sex couples. And online dating app Tinder has now taken a step forward in the right direction after a certain decision to upgrade its user interface. Earlier, users had only two options to register their gender while signing up - male or female. But now, they have 23 different options to choose from after they click on the "edit info" button. What's more, people can also choose to display their chosen gender on their profile if they wish to do so. Humsafar Trust, an organisation that champions LGBTQI rights, was part of the advisory panel for this initiative. Ashok Row Kavi, its chairman, says, "For numerous Indians who identify as trans and non-binary, this will be their chance to be their true selves online and in person." And that, we feel, deserves a clap.

Children have something to sing about

There is nothing like music to lift people's spirits sometimes. And on the occasion of Children's Day, a burger chain is injecting just that into the life of some underprivileged kids. A global anti-hunger initiative it runs, called addHOPE, aims to provide 20 million meals to those who need it the most by 2020. And children from addHOPE centres across the country will now star in a music video about the cause, which releases today. Music director Shlok Pal has composed the tune, while singer Tushar Joshi (in pic) - who has featured in the soundtracks for movies like Harry Met Sejal and Jagga Jasoos - has lent his voice for it.

Talking of Mumbai

Major Lazer has done it. So has Calvin Harris. And then there is Coldplay, too, among others. Now, record-breaking German DJ Robin Schulz has joined the list of artistes who have shot videos for their songs in India. For, the video for his upcoming track, Speechless, was shot at a street restaurant in Mumbai, where the protagonist plays the role of the cashier. The song releases worldwide this Friday, and when it does, it will be another feather for this country's burgeoning electronic music scene.

This is just not model behaviour

Diet Sabya, the Instagram account dedicated to the cause of calling out copycats of the fashion world, is unstoppable. Last week, they put up a post featuring Twinning, an online fashion show hosted by models Erika Packard and Gabriella Demetriades.

In one episode, Packard (in pic) refers to a jacket she owns as a DIY project made from her uncle's shirt and her "mom's old sari". In reality, it's a piece designed by Chandni Sareen (inset), founder of Ikat Story. When we saw Sraeen at her pop-up shop at Khar Social this weekend, we prodded her and she just shrugged. "The weird part is they know me!" When asked if Packard had bought the jacket, on display at the pop-up, Sareen responded saying, "No, she actually sourced it!" Tsk, tsk, Gabriella and Erika have a lot of explaining to do.

