Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Kiara Advani in Khar (Pic/Shadab Khan)

Digging her dress

A construction worker on a break from repairing a road in Khar takes a photo of Kiara Advani as she walks by on Tuesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

A smile that says a lot

Gautam Gambhir is preparing for a different pitch as he gets set to contest for the BJP from the East Delhi seat. The former India cricketer had been hinting at this move for a while, and held a press conference recently to talk about his new career. A social media user put up a photo from that media meet and asked others to caption it. This led to some funny comments. One person wrote, "When Gautam is not Gambhir." Another posted, "When you nick to the keeper but pretend as if nothing happened and nobody notices." Then there was someone who wrote, "Left person batting for right wing," and another commenter who said, "When my mom says, 'Beta mehmaan aaenge to muskurate rehna.'"

This politician is hair to stay

After shaping people's hairstyles for decades, celebrity hair dresser Jawed Habib now hopes to shape a long and fruitful career for himself, after he joined the BJP earlier this week and made the following statement: "Until today, I was the watchman of hair, but now I have become a watchman of the nation."

But while Habib is taking his entry into politics seriously, people on social media wasted no time deriving mirth from the development and coming up with memes and jokes about it.

The photo above, for instance, was circulated with the caption, "When a hairstylist joins the BJP." There were also similar pictures that showed Yogi Adityanath with a head full of stylish hair, apart from ones featuring Anupam Kher, Devendra Fadnavis and Arun Jaitley. People came up with a slew of witty one-liners, too. Sample, "Jawed Habib, a hair stylist joins BJP because Amit Shah wants more people to dye." Or, "As I have been saying for years, the fringe has become mainstream."

A classic contest

The feeling of reading a classic is unlike any other - even a dog ear feels like a crime. But imagine if you could pen down your thoughts inside Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. That's what novel journals are for! Instead of dashed lines, this concept makes use of the text from a classic work in a really small font size, so, it appears as equidistant lines. One can then write on them. Although not available for sale in the country, a contest by Simon and Schuster India will give away the Austen novel journal to a fan who follows the instructions on their Instagram page. The contest closes today, but all in all, we certainly think this is a novel idea.

Raising the bar on Linking Road

When Linking Road's Radio Bar shut down in February this year, several regulars wondered if it was done for good. But we hear that the owners had downed shutters to revamp the property, offer something new to their existing patrons, and pull in a newer crowd. The bar is in its final stage of getting a makeover and is set to open in May. There will be an al fresco dining space as part of its new decor. The menu has been revamped, too. Owner Nikhil Merani says, "We are pleased to announce that Radio Bar will reopen in the third week of May. We have introduced an all new multi-cuisine menu along with inviting interiors. The entire look and feel of Radio Bar will ensure our regulars and the new guests experience more with us."

Something is brewing in Bandra

Exciting as beer on tap may be, it can't get you through a working day. Coffee, on the other hand, is another story. So, as UK's popular coffee chain Caffe Ritazza enters this city's F&B space with their first outlet in Bandra West, it brings along with it the concept of coffee on tap. As they opened doors to a throng of patrons on Monday, chairman of World Iconic Brands, which owns the franchise, Gaurav Marya said, "We have perfected the art of great coffee and strive for efficient and friendly service. Inspired by Italian culture, our delectable delicacies are prepared with well-sourced ingredients." But is this coffee strong enough for the hard-working Mumbaikar? We'll wait and see.

