Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Chance pe dance

Tiger Shroff shakes a leg on the sets of a reality show with a little participant while promoting his latest film on Tuesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Kolkata canvas

Santiniketan is more than Tagore's abode of peace; it is crucial to the country's cultural and artistic fabric. And next week Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke will bring historic works from the town to the city. The 40-day showcase will feature artists such as Somnath Hore, Jogen Chowdhury, Sunil Das, Jayashree Chakravarty, Chittrovanu Mazumdar, and Radha Binode Sharma. These works display a wide range of mediums including oil, tempera, acrylic, and watercolour while Hore's bronze sculptures will also be exhibited. The show, we think, will certainly highlight the distinctive palette of each artist.

Kai dialogue marla

This diarist is ashamed to admit that even after living in Mumbai for five years now, he struggles to speak fluent Marathi. It admittedly shouldn't be a difficult task, given the similarities that the language has with Hindi. And he can learn a lesson or two from four American diplomats who are living in the city. That's because, in order to mark Dadasaheb Phalke's birth anniversary, they paid tribute to the Indian cinema icon on behalf of the US Consulate with a video in which they deliver dialogues from famous Marathi films. So, you have Jen, Nick, Lynne and Rob delivering lines like, "Chahat budvun thevlyavar biscuit jasa tutta na, tasa tutla maza hriday [like a biscuit wilts after being dipped in tea, my heart is broken thus]," with heartfelt emotion. Their accent has a heavy American twang to it, but we are willing to look past that since the clip makes for hilarious viewing.

London calling: A mixed bag, this

Farzi Cafe recently launched an outlet in London, and we now have information about how the restaurant is doing since its first reviews have started trickling in. Now, an unfavourable review can ruin a restaurant's fortunes, while a good one can make its coffers start singing. So, the folks behind Massive Hospitality, which owns the franchise, have hope, since the eatery has received a mixed response. The headline for one review by a leading London listicle curator, for instance, reads: "Showy but seductive Indian-with-a-twist". The article goes on to proclaim that while the restaurant's menu claims that it's "unapologetically flashy", it gets the first part right. "As for the latter - you'd have to squint to see it, and hard."

A new direction

Celebrity stylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani recently donned a director's hat and her debut documentary, Sindhustan, is already making the right noises since it's an official selection at the New York India Film Festival. The story revolves around Bhavnani's own Sindhi community and unsurprisingly, their migration to India is documented through the director's extensive range of tattoos. "It comes from a very personal space," Bhavnani said of the film.

Those were the days of their lives

We recently came across this nugget of nostalgia that Dolly Thakore shared on Facebook, which though a personal memory, took us back to the days before Google took over our lives. In it, she spoke of how her son Quasar had dug up some notes on the research she had done for her then-husband, fellow theatre actor-director, and adman Alyque Padamsee over 50 years ago. The play was a Hindi production of Marat Sade called Pagal Khana.

"All day I would research information from newspaper archives at the Town Hall library, then Alyque and I would meet for lunch sitting on the grass in Horniman Circle garden, discuss my progress, and I would return to the library while he went back to Lintas..." she wrote. Quasar told this diarist that he stumbled on the sepia-tinted notes when they were emptying out Padamsee's theatre cupboard. About the rigorous method of research, he said, "One of the problems with Google is things remain on the surface. What we forget is that these are algorithms at the end of the day."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates