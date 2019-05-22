Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Ananya Panday

Get used to it

Ananya Panday, one film old, finds herself facing photographers early morning outside an Andheri studio, and doesn't look pleased. Isn't this what you signed up for? Pic/Sameer Markande



The five designs shortlisted for the new Doordarshan logo

Naye DD logos logo ko pasand nahin aaye

Take yourself back to the 1980s (assuming you were born by then). Try remembering switching on your television. What is one of the most enduring images from that era that flashed on your screen? The likely answer is the iconic Doordarshan (DD) logo, orange in colour and shaped like an eye, forming in front of you.

DD, back then, was of course the only channel that Indians had access to, until things changed with the advent of private television in the '90s. Since then, the country's public broadcaster has struggled to keep up with the times. But now, it seems that Prasar Bharti, which runs the channel, is trying to step up the game.

That's why it recently launched a competition that called for entries to be submitted for a new DD logo, and finally shortlisted five samples. But the aesthetic quality of these nominees has been called into question. People are asking why there was a public competition for such an important logo, when a professional designer should have been hired for the job. Others, meanwhile, have poked fun at the amateurish inputs. Sample what comedian Sapan Verma has to say: "Was there a rule that it had to be designed only on MS Paint?"

The other side

The fiasco at digital media company Homegrown is getting murkier by the day. All this while, co-founder Varun Patra - who made a surreptitious audio recording of an intimate night he shared with a woman, claiming that he did so out of fear that she might later defame him - had maintained silence even as further allegations were levelled against him. But now, he has come out with a counter claim, saying that the victim and another person have started a malicious campaign to bring him disrepute, with corroborating screen shots to back his statement. We are sure that this isn't the last we will hear of the subject.

Whose vada pav is it anyway?

If someone asked you to name the most famous food item of Mumbai, you would probably say vada pav. But actor-turned-chef Tara Deshpande recently opened up a can of worms on social media. She revealed how, while talking to a food historian, she was told that the dish is not Maharashtrian. Instead, it is a product of fusion food since none of the ingredients are native to the state. The pav is Portuguese while the Europeans brought potatoes to the country. This had people divided in the comment section. Some took major affront at the food historian's claim, saying if nothing else, the "spirit" of vada pav is Maharashtrian. But others saw merit in what he had to say. On our part, we will stay mum on this subject and let you decide for yourself.

A legend's birthday

It goes without saying that Jiggs Kalra has had a massive influence on not just the city's, but the country's F&B industry. But sadly, he suffered a stroke 19 years ago that he is still battling. On his 72nd birthday yesterday, Kalra was in hospital. His son, Zorawar, revealed how it was the first time that the family had celebrated the occasion with his father being hospitalised, though he added that he is a fighter and will soon come roaring back. Here's wishing the legend a speedy recovery.

Famous trio has fun at a gig

On Saturday night, Mumbai's music lovers got together under the roof of Famous Studios for a musical event. And while it was enjoyable listening to home-grown artistes alongside rappers from New York's Queens, it was pleasantly surprising to find some of this city's famous faces among the dancing crowd.

This diarist spotted chefs Boo Kim and Pablo Naranjo Agular enjoying the acts, and then soon after, noticed comedian Rohan Joshi busting a groove with his friends. "I don't know if you can call me a hardcore fan, but I am into hip-hop for sure. I managed to catch Pia Collada, Oddisee and Bas and really enjoyed their acts. It was a well-put together gig," Joshi said.

And at least from what it looks like on social media, the comedian shares quite a camaraderie with some of the F&B community's stars. So when asked if he's friends with Kim and Naranjo, he added, "I am. It was great catching up with them."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates