Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

How many people do you need to fix a dress? Kareena Kapoor Khan navigates her way to a set in Goregaon on Tuesday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Break ke baad

The folks at The Bombay Canteen have used their 15-day-long hiatus productively. Whether it was chef Thomas Zacharias embarking on a trip to Odisha to learn more about the state's cuisine, or leveraging the break to entertain us with quirky social media posts, of which, their fun take on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line catchphrase — "TBC is Upgrading" — was particularly amusing.

Now that it has reopened, partner at the restaurant, Yash Bhanage told this diarist, "Having completed nearly five years, we wanted an upgrade with a new look and feel while retaining the very soul that people have grown to love. We are re-opening with 20 new dishes, inspired by our travels and experiences across India. Space also has an exciting calendar in the months ahead, including fun collaborations and cocktail takeovers."

Stew and chilli fry in Mumbai

Chef Vikramjit Roy is no stranger to Mumbai. Now based in Delhi, he was in Mumbai for about three years and has designed the menu of the now-shuttered POH. So, of course, he has his own set of eateries he wants to revisit to relive those days, something he'll try to do during his short trip to conduct a masterclass at a Lower Parel mall. Speaking about the session, he told this diarist, "I'll be making my own version of the Kerala veg stew. I have used a technique I saw a lady use at home — burn the coconut and then extract the milk, which adds depth to the flavour," he said. He will also add the relatively healthier almond milk and poppy seeds to thicken it instead of cornflour.

It will be served with braised barley in vegetables instead of appam, which he explains will balance out the spice of the stew. And while he will try to slip into Qualia for a bite, he also tells us about Shakti, a hole-in-the wall bar in Colaba, he frequents which has four tables but serves the best meat chilli fry he's had. "There's also a small roll joint in Andheri West, which is a part of a chain, but this outlet has been manned by the same guys for years, which makes all the difference. It's more about the people," Roy added.

Too little, too late?

We are finally rid of the annoyance of coming across a story and getting only half the message due to the unavailability of the Instagram music feature in India. As city-based musician Tejas Menon put it, "Every time I try to tap the button when I've seen it in other people's stories on the app, I've been disappointed, so I'm happy it's finally here."

When you are uploading a story, you'll find a new 'Music' icon. Tap on it and you can choose a song and the segment of the song using a slider in your story. However, the options are quite limited — you'll only get big bands like Maroon 5 and Green Day, and a plethora of Bollywood songs, but there aren't any indie musicians, except tracks by artistes that have been used in films.



Tap on the Music icon to select a song

Menon, who is a regular on Instagram with his midnight jam and Q&A sessions, told this diarist, "Instagram is a lot better than Twitter to share your material and I keep using all the tools they have. Instagram music would be helpful for musicians as it means more tags and mentions, while people get to hear a segment of the song as well." Well, here's hoping we get more options soon.

A gathering of Mexicans

If there is an international cuisine that even the least adventurous of desi palates take to easily, it has to be Mexican, what with our shared love for chilli, tomatoes, corn and beans. But there is more to the cuisine, and a photo exhibition by the Embassy of Mexico will introduce Mumbaikars to it this Friday.

Seeds of Identity — 31 Foods Mexico Gave The World will showcase images by photographers Ariadna Cuadriello and Juan Pablo Cardona, which chronicle the cou­n­try's produce and cultivators. The photographs will be on view till September 26 at Piramal Art Gallery.

Alice's new friend

Almost all of us are familiar with Alice and her adventures in Wonderland. Lewis Caroll's literary classic has enthralled generations. But have you ever heard of her friend, Vinnie? No, you haven't, for the simple reason that the masterpiece doesn't have any such character.

But the story has now been rewritten for a theatrical adaptation in such a way that Alice is accompanied by her new friend, Vinnie. The character was specially included to accommodate the actor essaying it — Anaya Kapur, who's the daughter of a banking biggie in the city. Makes us wonder: is this one of the perks that come with being privileged? We'll let you decide.

