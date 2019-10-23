Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Baby talk

Is what Kalki Koechlin and Sanjay Suri seem to be indulging in at the promotion of their upcoming web series at a Juhu five star on Tuesday. Pic/ Sameer Markande

Alkazi's art

Known to be not just a leading figure on India's theatre circuit but also one to shape and mould it, Ebrahim Alkazi wore the hat of an artist, too. Now, an exhibition in Delhi titled Opening Lines curated by Ranjit Hoskote at Triveni Kala Sangam, presents the works he made in Bombay and London between 1948 and 1952. Speaking about Alkazi's relationship with this city, Hoskote told this diarist, "Bombay was Alkazi's first crucible, where he created a strong solidarity of friends and colleagues around theatre, painting, and what he has always seen as the continuum of the arts.

Alkazi, who turned 94 on October 18, was a formidable moving spirit in several Bombay institutions, including Theatre Group, Theatre Unit, and the Bhulabhai Memorial Institute, between 1946 and 1962. Artists like Husain, Krishen Khanna, Gaitonde, Akbar Padamsee and Tyeb Mehta were part of his circle, and he championed their art. Through all this, he kept up his own vigorous practice of drawing and painting."

That was a special whitewash!

Members of the 1992-93 Indian team perform a victory parade after beating England in the third and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium on February 23, 1993

Whitewashes are rare in Indian cricket. Yesterday's 3-0 rout of South Africa in Ranchi was only the sixth time in 87 years that India won all three or more Tests in a series. This performance, however commendable, will not go down as one of the most memorable of triumphs simply because the South Africans turned out to be weak opponents.

Cricket lovers will always cherish India's first whitewash in 1992-93 more than the rest. England offered more of a fight despite succumbing to the spin trio of Anil Kumble, Venkatapathy Raju and Rajesh Chauhan and the broad blade of Vinod Kambli, Sachin Tendulkar as well as skipper Mohd Azharuddin. The viewership and following was superior for that series.

Cricket fans from Mumbai still recollect the euphoria that enveloped the Wankhede Stadium when Raju had England's no. 10, Phillip DeFreitas, stumped by Kiran More for 12 which gave India an innings and 15-run victory. High-pitched celebrations followed and so did a lap of honour. It was special for the city because the playing XI included three Mumbai boys — Tendulkar, Kambli and Pravin Amre — all from the same Shardashram Vidyamandir school and coached by Ramakant Achrekar.

And one avid spectator who was at the Test remembers a banner which sent out a chilling message to Graham Gooch's Englishmen when Tendulkar and Kambli were at the crease. It read: "Thamre, there is still Amre."

All things hip-hop

A three-day celebration of hip-hop culture will be held in the city to mark the finals of a global breaking championship organised here for the first time. It will include jams, workshops, open battles, panel discussions and performances by British musician Apache Indian, and international DJs Fleg and Skeme Richards, apart from Kapela, MoCity, Uri, Spindoc and Ishani. Arif Choudhary aka B-Boy Flying Machine from Mumbai, who has been breaking since he was 11, told this diarist, "Hip-hop has always been a gateway to creativity and expression. An event like this is going to give dancers and artists associated with it a chance to explore different ways of growth and uplift their lifestyle. Hip-hop culture is always about taking from it and giving back to it; bringing this event to India is a huge deal for breakers."

When chocolate comes at a price

After roping in Michelin-star chef Philippe Conticini, ITC luxury has created a limited edition of chocolates called Trinity — Truffles Extraordinaire. The range is themed on the cycle of life represented by the Creator, Nurturer and Destroyer. Each truffle depicts a concept and has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most expensive chocolate, priced at `1 lakh. Conticini said, "Being a part of something so experiential, thought-provoking and innovative has been my passion. It's heartening to know that with expert master chocolatiers, we were able to deliver a first-of-its-kind chocolate product from India." After learning of the price, would you still say, 'kuch meetha ho jaaye'?

Post-Diwali detox

Need a break from the bustling, traffic-stricken city life? A multi-dimensional wellness experience in Mulshi will be curated with the help of kundalini yoga expert Bijay J Anand. It brings together experts in the fields of yoga, ayurveda, healing and nature therapies from all around the world. Designed for all levels of practitioners, and also helpful for those looking for alternate healing, the five- and 11-day programmes start from November 8. The first one, Anahata Yog Utsav, is spread over five days, where you can experience hatha, ashtanga vinyasa and kundalini yoga, besides learning about ayurveda, mudras and healing practices such as Sufi whirling. The Anahata Prabodhan retreat, on the other hand, is an 11-day intensive affair that immerses the practitioner deep into a spiritual journey of self-discovery, awareness and mindfulness. After all the sweets and feasting you will indulge in during the festive season, this might be the ideal detox you need.

