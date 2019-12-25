Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Her hair is better than mine

Huma Qureshi poses with a doll that is the stuff of nightmares, at a screening in Juhu on Tuesday. Pic /Satej Shinde

Santacruz delivery kitchen's hope on a bag

The idea behind Christmas is to have fun and make merry, of course. But it's also the time for giving, for bringing a smile to people's faces with acts of kindness. That's why the folks at Jaspal Di Bhatti, a delivery-only kitchen in Santacruz, have come up with the idea this festive season of handing out special bags to their customers, which have messages like "Joy", "Love" and "Hope" written on them, apart from ones labelled with "Do the happy dance", "Let it snow" and "Good wishes only".



Megha Iyer

Co-founder Megha Iyer told this diarist, "We usually do something out of the box for every occasion. For Diwali, for instance, we gave two diyas with each order to our customers, which were handmade by a Dharavi potter. So it was something different and charitable at the same time."

For history's sake

Prominent historian, Ramachandra Guha, last seen being detained on the streets of Bangalore for voicing his protest against the CAA, has been named an awardee yet again. This time, it is the HK Barpujari award by the Indian History Congress for the best book on any Indian history period, Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World. An elated Guha took to Twitter to announce the news, adding, "That the award is named for (sic) an eminent historian from Assam makes it doubly precious."

Mrs India, you can take a bow

Following a series of auditions and training, the winner of the Mrs India pageant was recently announced. Chattisgarh-based prosthodontist and implantologist, Rucha Kashyap walked away with the crown at a contest that was held in New Delhi. Kashyap has previously held the title for Mrs Madhya Pradesh. The results were declared by a jury that included film producer Sundeep Kochar and astrologer and life coach Harpreet Vohra, among others.

Tharoor and the turnaround

A poem, recited by comic and lyricist Varun Grover, is doing the rounds on social media, in reference to the anti-CAA protests. Shashi Tharoor took to social media to share the recital saying, "I don't know who this brilliant poet is, but Hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge is destined to be one of the most powerful anthems of the #CAA_NRC_Protests!" Not a stranger to putting his foot in his mouth, Tharoor received an education from a not-so-kind Twitteratti on who the poet was. Later in the day, Tharoor tagged Grover in a retweet, even giving him a hat tip, much to the delight of his followers.

Setting sail in Mumbai



(Left to right) Deepak Waswani, Homi Motiwala, Rama Mathew, Bani Bhattacharya

The Bombay Customs Yacht Club (BCYC) was established in 1980 to promote sailing among customs and GST officers. But the space located at the premise of Indian Customs has now also got its own sailing room. The inauguration was by Commodore V Rama Matthew in the presence of the Commodore Emeritus Bani Bhattacharya, Commodore of Royal Bombay Yacht Club (RBYC) Homi Motiwalla and vice president RBYC Deepak Waswani. BCYC has been conducting sailing sessions at since 2017.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates