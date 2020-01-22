Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Jab mil baithe teen yaar

(From left) Actors Soha Ali Khan and Shikha Talsania, and celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani catch up at an event in Khar on Tuesday. Pic/Shadab Shan

What if women ruled the world?

"If a woman can run a family, then she can easily run the world… God has given women enough strength," says one of the elderly female students from the Chanakya School of Craft (by Jade) at the end of an inspiring video titled, The Making of the Embroidered Banners, which plays on Christian Dior's social media page. This matter-of-fact statement could not be too far off from what the pioneering artist Judy Chicago set out to achieve with her epic feminist artwork called The Dinner Party.



Monica Shah and Karishma Swali at the Chanakya School of Craft

For the Dior spring 2020 haute couture show in Paris earlier this week, the brand's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborated with the American artist for an installation named Female Divine. It also featured 21 vividly coloured, hand-appliquéd and embroidered velvet banners, each positing questions like: What if women ruled the world? Would God be female? Would there be violence? Here's the best part: these 21 panels were hand-stitched by the 150 elderly women students of the Chanakya School of Craft at Byculla.



Pic courtesy/Dior's Instagram page

"Each panel took anywhere between 500 to 2,800 hours to create, involving 11 individual processes; and each is embroidered with a question. The banners are huge — measuring up to 3x2 metres, and wouldn't have been possible without the students' collective's skill and passion," says the school's co-founder, Karishma Swali. If you are planning a trip to Paris, make sure to check out the Female Divine installation that will be on public display till January 26 at the Musée Rodin.

Sabya's new tie-up

We have known Sabyasachi Mukherjee to create elaborate, but aesthetic clothes. We also know him to be a person who regularly ties up with some of the biggest fashion labels and stores in the world, including Christian Louboutin.

But we were still surprised when we heard of Sabya's latest collaboration. He has joined hands with high-street fashion brand H&M to design an exclusive line of clothes that will bear his stamp. This makes him the first Indian designer to tie up with the smartly priced clothing brands, meaning it's another feather in the master's cap.

Pooja's musings on mousse

Chef Pooja Dhingra is famous for the scrumptious sweet treats she whips up at Le 15 Café, which serves macarons and cakes among other desserts. And if you're a fan, there's some good news for you. Dhingra has just launched a line of mousse that's now available at all the café's outlets. The four flavours she has started with are decadent chocolate, salted caramel, a sugar-free option that's keto-compliant and vegan, and a funfetti flavour.

"Chocolate mousse is nostalgic for me. It's one of the things my mother taught me to make and was my go-to dessert when I was a child. It took me some time to work on an eggless option with the same body and texture as the mousse I grew up on.

The funfetti, on the other hand, has a custard- and cream-based flavour with sprinkles, and is light and creamy. It's finally on our menu and I'm thrilled" Dhingra told this diarist. Well, we can't wait to try these out.

Media matters

Education goes beyond what you learn in the classroom. It's not restricted to what textbooks contain. That's the philosophy that the folks behind Salaam Bombay Foundation, an NGO, kept in mind when they collaborated with St Xavier's College for an exhibition titled Education Beyond Books.

It involves the students of the institution bringing the world of news alive through installations on print, electronic and digital media. It's meant to be an alternative learning experience, and what better time to launch it than on January 24, observed as the International Day of Education.

Setting the record straight

Our in-house cricket nut is being inundated with requests to identify this picture which has gone viral on WhatsApp, so he wishes to set the record straight once and for all.

Here are the Indian team members pictured on landing in the UK for the 1974 tour of England where they lost 0-3 to Mike Denness's English team. Gundappa Viswanath (extreme left), behind him is BS Chandrasekhar (in shades).

Captain Ajit Wadekar leads the way, cigarette in hand. Behind him is Sunil Gavaskar. To Gavaskar's left are S Madan Lal, Gopal Bose (partly hidden) and Brijesh Patel while S Venkataraghavan, also with fag in hand, is smiling on the right.

