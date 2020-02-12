Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Abhi na nazar milao

Adnan Sami and his daughter are in no mood for the paparazzi at the launch of a single in Andheri West on Wednesday. Pic /Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Kunal Kapur and the power of 15

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur is the latest to join his ilk in publishing pursuits. Kunal Kapur in the Kitchen (Om Books International) features 15 complete meals. "Food has been a strength since the time I was little. My granddad loved to cook, and made sure I watched him. Spending hours in kitchen had its own rewards — eating first and as much as I wanted. Little did I know that being an apprentice would make me a chef. This cookbook is about that kid who learnt to practice and improvise his familial recipes," Kapur told this diarist.

The prodigal returns

Tonight, this year's edition of the Lakme Fashion Week will witness the return of contemporary Paris-based designer Manish Arora, who will be showcasing the best of his lines from over the years. The concept, which is similar to his SS"20 collection showcase in Paris inspired by the LGBTQIA+ community, is all about happiness, joy and celebration. "I have always loved playing around with fabrics and techniques such as psychedelic prints, elaborate embroidery and rich Indian brocades. It's what really brings my collection to life.

For this curation, I have worked with abstract 3D laser cut embroidery to bring out the design," Arora told this diarist a day before his big show, adding that the collection has natural fabrics such as natural silks, cottons and taffeta in a pastel colour palette: coral pinks, peaches, mint green, bleached blues with fuchsia pink and lemon yellow. A curation of his most iconic pieces over the years will also make it to the ramp. "Redefining prints as a translation of freedom coupled with the spirit of individuality. It's been just over a year of the historic ruling that decriminalised homosexuality in India. This collection seeks to increase awareness and promote inclusiveness, making this a tribute from my end to the entire LGBTQIA+ community," he added.

When a critic takes away the award

Fresh from the release of her new title Shivaji Park Dadar 28: People, Places, History, Shanta Gokhale is in the news for her role as a respected theatre critic as she wins prestigious Ammannur Award from the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) that was recently announced in Thrissur. Earlier recipients include stalwarts like Badal Sircar, Girish Karnad, Prasanna and Kanaihlal. The curator of the festival this year, Delhi-based theatre maker Amitesh Grover took to Facebook to share the news and reveal Gokhale's reaction at the ceremony. "I am surprised to have been selected for this award because we all know that theatre critics never get awards. Critics are considered enemy of the theatre and enemy of the audience. What is it that we do that deserves an award?" she said.

A taste of Delhi in Mumbai

Ready for aromatic coffee and wine-based drinks? Because that's what Perch, a coffee and wine bar from Delhi that is launching in the city, is bringing with it. And before they open shop they are doing a series of takeovers, starting with O Pedro in BKC tonight where Gurung Tanka, head bartender take over the shakers, stirrers and spirits. "I am very excited to be in Bombay and to take over the bar. We are looking forward to meeting our old friends and making some new friends at the bar," Gurung told this diarist.

A guide to staying safe online

Yesterday was observed as Safer Internet Day, a global celebration to advocate the safe and positive use of technology amongst children and the youth. It began as a part of the EU SafeBorders project in 2005 and has since been celebrated around the world. And so city-based non-profit Point of View, that strives to amplify the voices of women and other marginalised genders, uploaded a handy, illustrated guide on social media. It was pegged around a pertinent question: Should I engage with this troll? So, before you engage with vile behaviour, the guide helps you dwell on important points such as if you have a public or private profile or who can benefit from seeing you have an online argument. It asks pertinent questions about whether you will find backing online for your views from friends. At the same time, it encourages you to ponder over whether arguments can leave you anguished and affect your mental health.

