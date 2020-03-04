Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Sitting down and taking notice

A man makes himself comfortable on a pavement in Bandra, watching Malaika Arora exit a farmers' market on Tuesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

When musicians came up with a wild idea

It was two years ago that an anthem paying tribute to the country's wildlife, Mere desh ki zameen, was unveiled by actor and activist Dia Mirza with shots of animals in their natural habitats around the country. The video features stunning visuals of tigers, bisons locking horns and a whale jumping out of a sea, among other animals.

The lyrics highlight how verdant our country is, the vast diversity of animals it houses, and how both the rivers and the birds call it home. Yesterday, on World Wildlife Day, the Wildlife Trust of India that co-produced the anthem sung by Benny Dayal, Clinton Cerejo, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani decided to repost it.

"The lyrics in a song can actually bring about awareness in a manner that doesn't seem preachy. Some of the greatest musicians like Clinton (Cerejo) and Benny Dayal who live and breathe music came together for it. And it was for no other reward except creating awareness. I am glad it has come around. I can't believe it has been two years since we did it," Dadlani shared about the making of the video.

Stepping up in Bandra

Last December, Bandra saw the emergence of a new public space by the steps of St Stephen's Church. Envisaged by architect Alan Abraham of Abraham John Architects, it became the centre for various performing arts events as part of Festival@the Steps, a joint initiative between Bombay Greenway, Love Your Parks Mumbai (LYPM) and Little Big City, with the support of MCGM and the local community.



An event being held at St Stephen's Steps in Bandra

This Sunday, in light of Women's Day and Holi, a Springfest is being organised there. There's a workshop on hula hooping, clowing theatre and whirling meditation, and a drum circle, too. For the first time, a fashion show by designer Monica Jhaveri will take place. Anca Abraham of AJA and LYPM told this diarist, "We hope to attract more students and the youth as they are the ones who need to spend more time outdoors."

Eat your words

Irani cafés aren't really known as places where events are held. But Gustad Dinshaw Irani of Café de la Paix in Charni Road revealed to this diarist yesterday that he plans to host literary meets among other events there.

The first step in that direction is a reading corner he has set up at the eatery, making it Mumbai's first Irani café to have one.

"I always wanted it to be a place where culture thrives and intellectuals can meet," he said about the initiative.

'India doesn't need a Michelin'

India doesn't need to wait for Michelin Guide to come to the country, anymore. Culinary Culture (CC), a venture by food writer Vir Sanghvi (chairman), Singapore-based Everstone Group's Sameer Sain (founder) and Raaj Sanghvi (CEO), along with mentorship by chef Gaggan Anand, will release its first Guide Book (online and print versions) in April. The super chef-restaurateur agreed to be part of it because it is not a reality show "b*** s*** fiction" but a documentary.



Gaggan Anand

"This has not been created to get viewers nor get TRP. It is more to have fun, experiment and be a learning curve to unify India. We don't need Michelin Guide in India. Understand the fact that you have to pay the guide a million dollars to come review your city or country," he said, at an event held in the city to announce the venture. "There will be star ratings across restaurants in 15 Indian cities picked by an academy of 50 anonymous jury members. We will also have food referees to double-check the restaurants," added Vir Sanghvi. CC will also create a platform to celebrate street food vendors across India.

Desi-Mexican calling

Since this diarist was the last one to interview Gaggan, a lunch meeting ensued where he revealed that he is three days away from opening his new easy food restaurant, Miss Marie and Mr Singh in Bangkok.

"I will serve Mexican-Indian food; it's a fiction cuisine. I had created a story, a script, a fantasy and am turning that into a restaurant. I am trying to mix two cuisines, not fusing them." But isn't that fusion, we ask. "No, it is fiction. Tell me: who is the hero? The papad maker, the papad or the palate that eats it? Let the taste do the talking." On a whistle-stop visit to Mumbai, his restaurant in Bangkok remains closed in his absence. "I have to be honest to my restaurant. I am not a celebrity. I am a chef. I need to cook!"

