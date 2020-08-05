Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Don't rain on me

A man finds an innovative way to shield himself from the downpour in Malad on Tuesday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Backstage heroes

If you think that performing artistes have it bad during the pandemic now that concerts have stopped, spare a thought for the people working backstage for events, who have virtually no income at present. To give them a helping hand, Together for Tomorrow is a new initiative that some of the stakeholders in the independent music industry have launched.

The idea is to raise '10 lakh in the first phase to bring them some succour, and then have more phases for the crowdfunding effort. Naveen Deshpande, founder of Mixtape, a lighting and events firm that is one of the organisations behind the event, told this diarist, "The people could include those working in sound, lights, staging, etc. There are a bunch of people who have been laid off and are suffering, and it's time we paid them back for their efforts."

This teen has got the blues



Rohan Singhal with blues musicians Marko Jovanovic (left) and Steve baker

The results of the Shillong Online Acoustic Blues Contest have been announced, and the winner is a teenager with oodles of talent. Rohan Singhal from Indore played a Steve Baker classic on the guitar, before suddenly breaking into a melodic harmonica section at the end.

Speaking about his proficiency, blues expert Arinjoy Sarkar, one of the judges, told this diarist, "He ticked all the boxes that I would expect from a blues harmonica player. He sounded like he understood what the vibe is about." We'll be keeping an eye out for this young gun.

Chefs find a home

There's no dearth of amateurs turning seasoned cooks right now, with many home-run businesses cropping up. A new app called WishStore founded by city-based Milind Shah will launch this week to help home chefs in Mumbai create a virtual store and offer delivery solutions.

"Home chefs are mostly confined to certain areas and we want to amplify their businesses by delivering across the city, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar," shared Peter Rodrigues, who heads sales for the platform. Interested? Call 7045832422 to find out more.

Easy riders in uneasy times

Most sporting and recreational activities are at a standstill, or not at full strength. Yet, one indication that Mumbaikars are tired of being sofa batatas (read: couch potatoes), is the number of riders at the Amateur Riders Club (ARC) riding school tucked inside Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The ARC opened for its 1,400-member base in late June, with all adherences to pandemic guidelines.

"We see at least 20 to 25 riders daily, except on days when there is heavy rain," said ARC president Shyam Mehta. The club has opened up recently for guest riders, too. Masks are a must, and for safety measures there is no lead riding, which simply means no instructor riding next to you, holding your horse. So, only equestrians who have a fair knowledge of riding can be spotted at the lush green turf.

Shifting focus to South Asia

Film festivals have also taken on a digital meaning these days, and the ongoing Indus Valley International Film Festival is being touted as South Asia's first borderless online fest. The event features a mix of screenings, workshops and masterclasses, apart from music performances and an awards show.

Founder and creative director Harsh Narayan said, "The core aim is to create a network of creative professionals, studios and production houses in South Asia. As the name suggests, it is a celebration of our shared folk traditions, which is the foundation of the modern style of filmmaking in the region. Broadly, we all represent the Indus Valley civilisation, so our cultures evolve further when we communicate with each other." Catch the event before it ends on August 9 with closing remarks by actor Nandita Das.

