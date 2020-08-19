Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Baba's got my back

A man in Malad is photographed holding a bottle of sanitiser while checking his smartphone. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Pizza in my car



Kabir Moorjani (left) and Ronak Rajani

The restaurant industry is showing gradual signs of recovery, and innovation seems to be the key to staying afloat in troubled waters. That's why Hundo Pizza, a new venture that launches in Bandra today, is taking a digital-first approach and positioning itself with a drive-through ethos. It isn't a brick-and-mortar drive-through in the traditional sense, but the idea is for people who have gone for a drive in the neighbourhood to park their cars at any spot and order for the pizza there, or pick it up themselves to consume the dish in the vehicle.

Founders Ronak Rajani and Kabir Moorjani told this diarist, "Though we are restricting the delivery to Bandra, people from different parts of the city who drive to that area can also pick up a pizza and have it on the fly. When you get the pizza in a box, the aroma that fills up your car is incredible." Now, that is an interesting take on the takeaway.

Poster boy Mahi

The lockdown may have hit retail like a punch in the gut, but it has not dampened its spirit. Crawford Market store, Roopam, decided to pay tribute to the former India cricket captain by installing a 60 x 30 feet poster on the façade of the building.

Viren Shah, its owner, said about the giant poster tribute: "MS Dhoni's contribution was mammoth. I remember his words: 'You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country'."

This one's for you, kid



A photograph clicked by one of the kids during the classes

Thirty children from Salaam Bombay Foundation's media academy, belonging to lesser-privileged families, have been sharpening their camera skills at home, with help from photographers Hridgandha Mistry, Colston Julian, Jaideep Oberoi, Vicky Roy and Fabiano Rodrigues. Today, on World Photography Day, and tomorrow, some of these lensmen, and other experts, will share their experience with these young enthusiasts.

"We've been training kids in media skills so that they can approach it as a career option. Our students have been practising at home but we felt that they should be connected to experts for guidance," shared Rajashree Kadam, VP, projects (arts and media). The experts will shed light on various aspects and interact with the kids on their takeaways. Check their Facebook page to tune in to the webinars.

Milestone for cancer care



The campaign is a virtual adaptation of their Squash-A-Mile event

The pandemic has made the fight against cancer even more difficult with all the attention being diverted to the virus, increased risk of infections, disruptions in treatment, among other problems. To ensure patients from low-income families have access to quality care, voluntary organisation V Care Foundation has organised a campaign called Care-A-Mile from August 21 to 23.

All one has to do is walk, run or jog a mile at home, upload a picture tagging them and donate to the cause. "It's the virtual adaptation of our Squash-A-Mile campaign to raise funds for cancer patients. Cancer care has become even more challenging now as costs and risks have gone up, and donor funding has been diverted. Now that we're going online, anyone across the world can join in," shared fundraising coordinator Jogita Jagwani.

Stop and listen



The Junior Stop-Gaps ensemble

Even the lockdown couldn't deter the city's iconic Junior Stop-Gaps Choral Ensemble from bridging the world with song, as they took to social media to release a virtual performance of Catch a falling star in perfect angelic harmony.

"The kids are lost without their choir. Looking at other choirs performing virtually, they insisted they'd like to put out a performance. We are thankful to their trainer, and our assistant music director, Premila Coutinho and her daughter and choir alumni Kiara Coutinho, who made the video possible. It makes me really proud," beamed, chairman and music director Alfred D'Souza on the achievement of the young choral talent.

