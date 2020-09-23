Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

No strings attached

Rickshaw drivers and kids make the most of the windy weather to fly kites in Bandra. Pic/Sameer Markande

Green reels from Panchgani

One of Mumbaikars' favourite hill stations, Panchgani, is set to host its very own film festival in Decem-ber. Co-founded by Neha Shrestha, Marie Schega, Rudransh Mathur and Kunal Khanna, the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival aims to engage people on environmental and social issues.

Khanna told us that though they had envisioned a physical festival, with a flea market on the side, it will be held virtually. "We've got over 90 submissions from 20 countries, and 25 to 30 films will be screened. The idea behind the fest was born out of the gap between awareness and solutions in the space, and this was a way to bridge that," he said, adding they hope to have a physical fest in the hills next year. We look forward to it.

The best of both worlds



A poster of Kill Bill by Saptarshi Dey

Ever imagined the worlds of Kill Bill, Titanic or even Harry Potter meeting Jamini Roy's pattachitra-inspired art? Kolkata-based ad professional Saptarshi Dey had merged both for a project in 2017, but it didn't take off.

A couple of months since he posted the posters online, they have gone viral, with art and film enthusiasts digging almond-eyed Uma Thur-man in Kill Bill, Harry Potter, and Charlie Chaplin, among others. "I have always been interested in pattachitra art. The idea was to select recognisable films, but I didn't think this would go viral. The response has been heart-warming," said Dey, who is also an award-winning animation filmmaker.

Batting for a good cause



RCB player AB de Villiers sports a jersey with Pant's name; his cafe in Navi Mumbai

It's nice when Good Samaritans get their due. But for Paritosh Pant, accolades don't come bigger than this. The Mumbaikar, who runs Too Much Drama, a café in Navi Mumbai, had started a Govandi-based venture called Feeding from Far in the early days of the pandemic, with Sajid Khan and Mehfooz Khan, who helped him operate the community kitchen that's part of the project.

Together, they distributed nearly nine lakh meals to those affected by the lockdown. Musician Vishal Dadlani and the Harish and Bina Shah Foundation chipped in, while comedian Abish Mathew also lent his support. But the biggest salute has now come in the form of AB de Villiers changing his Twitter and Instagram handles to Pant's name as part of a campaign to honour COVID-19 warriors that his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, is running. Pant told this diarist, "I got on a video call with de Villiers at the end of which he surprised me with a jersey that already had my name on it." That's sweet.

A win for indie music

A few weeks ago, when Mumbai's music distribution platform OK Listen and Ahmedabad-based Compass Box Studio launched their Singer-Songwriter contest to offer a space for indie musicians, they assumed it would be a low-key affair.

After they announced the three winners, this diarist caught up with Raag Sethi, founder, Compass Box Studio, who said, "We were expecting barely 80 submissions but got 300 from 79 towns and cities. The diversity in the indie music scene was incredible to witness." He added that the winners will be able to get their original compositions produced, recorded and distributed with their help, a full home studio set-up by ProMusicals and a chance to be featured on Dolby.

Let's bray for Molly

Ever since five-week-old donkey Molly was rescued by Thane-based NGO Pet Owners and Animal Lovers (PAL) Foundation, she's not been doing very well. According to chairperson-founder Aditi Nair, Molly's hoof is badly wounded and she finds it tough to stand.

"She's one of the many donkeys on the loose in the Balkum area in Thane. These donkeys belong to men and women who use them for livelihood purposes. Their owners can't sustain their care in the lockdown. They've been grazing everywhere, and that's how she must have been hit by a vehicle," shared Nair, adding they need funds to take care of her and other abandoned animals like Molly. To lend a hand, reach out to them at 9819281559.

