Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

No neigh-bourthood for chaat

A horse finds its way into a bhel and pani puri stall at Dadar beach on Tuesday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The Gruffalo goes desi

It's hard to look at children's literature without mentioning Julia Donaldson. The English writer's modern classics, The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child, have sold over 17 million copies globally and today will be released in four regional languages — Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Bengali. About the publication, Rajdeep Mukherjee, managing director, Pan Macmillan India, shared, "Julia and her most popular character The Gruffalo have been entertaining kids and parents alike for over two decades. Since children's literature is growing, our aim is to make these fascinating stories available to wider audiences."

Now, Azim Premji will tell his story

A Indian philanthropist and billionaire is ready to tell his story. Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions (Harpercollins India) will be the first official biography of the businessman known for his charitable work across the globe. Authors Surinder Khanna and Varun Sood admit that the one year they spent working on this book was among the most rewarding periods of their careers as journalists. "Even former executives, who may not have left Wipro on a happy note, had the utmost respect for Mr Premji. That's the quality of a great leader. It was one of the many things we learnt over the last one year," they told this diarist, adding an important footnote: "Nobody from Wipro ever asked us to share the manuscript of the book even though so many senior executives spent hours talking to us about the company and Mr Premji. As authors, we respect and value this integrity." We're sure this will make for an inspiring read. Just like the subject.

Give the gully dog a chance

We've often heard people address dogs that frequent a street or lane as Gully ka Kutta, and yet don't think about it as derogatory. Struck by this, entomologist and founder of iNaturewatch Foundation, Dr V Shubhalaxmi decided to start a month-long social media campaign called the Gully ka Kutta Challenge. "There are so many people working for animal welfare but their work is restricted to treating the symptoms. What about the cause? The root cause is that society doesn't accept them; there is no compassion," she said. To participate, one has to take a picture of a stray and post it on their FB group called Stray Care with hashtags #gullykakuttachallenge and #icaremystray. Based on the highest number of likes/comments, the team will select one stray every week and send a food packet to their caregiver. A step in the right direction, we think.

Meat this TikTok star

Sometimes, it really doesn't take big-budget productions or a witty script to become a viral star on social media. All you need is a chicken leg piece. That's the foodie prop that Ulhas Kamathe used to become a sensation on TikTok before the app was banned. His videos showed him taking a bite of a different dish such as Singapore rice or chicken pizza, and following that up with a bite of a chicken leg piece, each and every time. Now, Kamath has opened his own chicken shops in Ghatkopar, called Chicken Vicken. He told this diarist, "I have two shops. One sells frozen chicken that's ready to eat after being fried for 10 minutes. The other sells raw chicken that I source from a farm. We sell different parts such as wings and liver." The list of items, of course, includes chicken leg pieces.

Age no bar

The Rotary Club of Bombay's programme dedicated to the elderly, Anand Yaan, turns three next month. As celebrations take the online avatar this year, the programme will be packed with music, dance and mimicry acts, for and by senior citizens. Madhusudan Daga, chairman of Anand Yaan, said, "Celebrities like Siddharth Mahadevan and Neena Kulkarni have come forward to record special messages for them, too. With Anand Yaan, we aim to interact with seniors, physically and mentally, and keep their zest for life going even in these difficult times."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news