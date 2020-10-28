Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

You've got to hand it to him

No stripes on Tiger

The stripes on a tiger are one of the animal's most majestic features. However, every 'Tiger' does not sport stripes. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is mostly seen in white and that's not necessarily to show off his biceps and chiselled frame. According to noted Mumbai-based spiritual coach and tarot card reader, Nita Chhotalal, the action hero does not frequently flaunt any stripes because white is his thing. "Tiger has been consulting with me since the last six years, and having used all the calculations and other modalities, I can say that white is lucky for him," Chhotalal told this diarist. Well, white tigers have their own charm too!

It's getting lit online

It's the season of literary festivals and prizes, and under normal circumstances, bibliophiles in the city would huddle together at the NCPA, Title Waves or Prithvi for Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest. But they won't be disappointed this year either since the fest is going virtual with a robust line-up of participants including this year's Nobel laureate Roger Penrose (in pic), Noam Chomsky, Emma Donoghue, Shashi Tharoor and Raghuram Rajan. It will be held between November

16 and 22, and will include a two-day children's festival which will have some sessions for kids with special needs.

Festival founder and director Anil Dharker revealed, "In addition to literary fare, this year's festival will feature quite a few sessions on the brain, and the workings of the mind, as well as on current national and international trends and events of interest such as the US elections, the result of which always has global implications. Of course, discussions of literature during the pandemic and dark times will give a new and I hope only once-in-a-lifetime-dimension to the festival." We hope so, too.

Give a cause for celebration

For the past year, IC Colony resident Sneha D'souza has been giving wedding dresses to brides on a rental basis for free through her homegrown venture Hand Me Gown. She received requests for party dresses, too. Now, in light of the pandemic and the festive season, she carries on with the idea, but with a difference.

D'souza is collecting rarely worn party wear from individuals across India. These can be couriered to her, and she will ensure the pieces are donated to someone who cannot afford to buy festive clothes for Diwali. About the idea, she said, "Many have lost jobs and are unable to splurge on celebrations. On the other hand, a lot of us use party wear only once or twice annually. At least 10 people have approached me so far, including from places like Jaipur and Kerala." If you too wish to add sparkle to someone's Diwali, call 9619668143.

A new way to read and learn



CP Viswanath launching Zoomer online

With over 20 years of classroom-tested research and having influenced the lives of over one million children, social innovation enterprise Karadi Path has launched India's first hybrid reading acceleration programme. It's called Zoomer and merges audio books with a guided-learning app starring all-time favourite, Karadi the bear. It's aimed at children aged between three and seven years, and promises a two-grade level jump in reading skills in 24 hours of parents actively engaging in their child's learning. The stories are themed around space travel and will be narrated by celebrities like Rahul Dravid and Vidya Balan.

About conceptualising the product, its CEO and founder, CP Viswanath, shared with this diarist, "It has been evolving over the last 10 years. The pedagogy has been validated during this period with over a million children. And with the evolution of technology, the product itself has been in development and testing over the last two and a half years. Zoomer is now ready to raise many more millions of readers in India and around the world."

Bomras shifts base to Anjuna

Over the years, Bomras has built a formidable reputation for itself as one of Goa's most coveted restaurants. One reason for this — apart from the excellent Burmese food, courtesy its chef-owner Bawmra Jap — was its location on the main road that connects Candolim to Fort Aguada in the north of the state. But now, the eatery has shifted to a different spot. It's found a new home in Anjuna, where it will open for operations today onwards. Manager Kartik Vasudeva told this diarist, "We had been at the same spot for 15 years, and Candolim has changed over the years. So, we decided to move when we found a more open space in Anjuna, which is also more central."

