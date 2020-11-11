Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

To avoid being nabbed by the BMC and police, a grandmother-grandson vendor duo hide under the Dadar flyover against the backdrop of a massive graffiti artwork depicting the railway station itself

Train to safety

Sparkling cause



One of the Diwali gift boxes

If you’re looking forward to making this Diwali celebration even more meaningful, here’s the perfect idea. Thank U Foods, a livelihood initiative by the 35-year-old Indian Association for the Blind is taking orders for a range of mouthwatering snacks like cookies, chocolates, cakes, mithais and other savouries. Made with oodles of love and packaged independently by differently-abled persons, your support could contribute towards helping them become self-reliant. Do your bit today by placing your orders at thankufoods.com.

Been there, drone that



A high-speed drone captures a speeding car during an event at the Amby Valley Air Strip in Lonavala recently

Normally, car drivers are petrified to know that they are being shot by speed cameras. However, at a track event for customers recently, a leading Czech car manufacturer came up with a unique idea that brought smiles across the faces of drivers, who were being shot at speeds touching 200 kmph.

Last weekend, the car company invited a select few prospective buyers to the Amby Valley Air Strip in Lonavala to rev up their newly launched vehicle at breakneck speed on the tarmac. The speed acts were then caught on special camera-mounted drones travelling at speeds of over 120 kmph.

Prateek Sethi of Trip Creative Services, whose company provided the drone service, told this diarist that both the drones and their pilots are highly specialised.

"The job [high-speed drone pilot] is so unique that there are only a handful of these professionals in our country. The machines are even more special. These high-speed drones are as small as five inches, and powered by a 25-volt lipo battery but their motors pack a whopping 46,250 RPMs. The drone's carbon fibre body makes it perfect for such high-speed shoots," explained Sethi.

Meanwhile, as for the car manufacturer's speedy customers, they were more than happy to say "cheese" at high speed!

The hottest handle to follow now



PIC Courtesy/@FirstFamilyDogs ON TWITTER



Twitteratti is abuzz about German shepherds Champ and Major's newly-minted @FirstFamilyDogs, as it looks set to be one of the coolest handles to follow, after their dad Joe Biden will become the US's 46th President in January 2021. The endearing, sometimes witty messages read as if the dogs have tweeted themselves, and have already garnered 57.3k followers.

Champ, who was gifted by Biden to his wife Jill, has been to the White House earlier, during his tenure as Vice President, while Major will be the first adopted rescue dog to live in the coveted residence. It's a return for canines, after a four-year gap since Trump didn't keep any pets. His predecessor Barack Obama had Bo and Sunny, both Portuguese water dogs. The woofs will be back, going by what Champ tweeted: 'I'm just thinking about Rose Garden and how I'll show my best friend Major around. Thank you everyone who voted for my dad.

A plastic-free tomorrow

The recently concluded #PlasticFreeWeekChallenge organised by Idobro in partnership with the Sweden Consulate in Mumbai and Business Sweden saw an overwhelming 392 registrations and 20,000 participants including students, community and domestic workers, corporate employees and individuals. Stressing on the urgency to create a sustainable ecosystem, Bjorn Holmgren (in pic), Consul, Swedish Consulate in Mumbai, said, "The Swedish Consulate was glad to partner with the Swedish Alumni in Mumbai for this challenge where participants were encouraged to live plastic-free for a week to help them realise their personal plastic consumption and seek ways to replace or reduce plastic use. With this knowledge, each of us must accept our personal responsibility for what we use and produce. Such efforts at a global level can definitely advance Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 11,12,14) for waste prevention, management and environment protection."

Farewell, radio's golden voice

Radio doyen Preminda Premchand passed away recently. Theatre personality Dolly Thakore shared fond memories from the time she spent at Premchand's home in Defence Colony in the 1960s: "Elegant, beautiful and large-hearted, Auntie Preminda kept an immaculately-open house for everyone. We learnt so much about culture, music, dance, fashion and food from her. We used to rush to our radio sets at 8 pm on Fridays to tune into her show — A Date With You. She played pop songs, and obliged every song request. I hung on to every word she uttered. She introduced me to radio and also gave me my first contract at Voice of America. I assisted her in the play A Rose without a Thorn for the British High Commission. Her loss is personal to me. I will miss her dearly."

