Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Fishermen off the coast at Mahim make an attempt for fresh catch during low tide.

Follow your celluloid dream

We are living in the digital age, when consumers are swamped with options for web series and films on OTT platforms. But we tend to forget that the celluloid medium laid the foundations for modern-day filmmaking, which borrows its methodology from movies that were made after developing films. That’s what the folks at Harkat Studios intend to celebrate with an online event called The 16mm Film Festival next week. Founder Karan Talwar told this diarist that the fest will also involve workshops where participants will learn the basic techniques of film rolls and setting up a projector. He added, "We have a bunch of international films as part of the line-up, but Indian filmmakers are sadly not working on celluloid these days at all."

Scooter-happy

The lockdown for most of us has been all about up-skilling. No matter how big or small the goal on the checklist. Ask Gauri Devidayal, The Table’s co-founder, who has been scooty-ing around Alibaug. The restaurateur shared a fun video on learning to ride a two-wheeler, where she joked about being happy to fill in if they need an additional delivery person. "It’s been on my list for quite long. To many, it might be a no-brainer but it was quite the experience for me. I don’t have the guts to go on the road just yet, but this is a start," she told this diarist.

Luke, who has all the answers

At a time when our collective immunity systems seem to be losing the battle against an invisible virus, Luke Coutinho, holistic lifestyle coach, has released an e-book. A New Way of Living focuses on healing, recovery, prevention of ailments and safeguarding one’s health. "From eating to working out, snacking, sleeping to daily rituals — it is a compilation of nine simple and powerful lifestyle changes to help you get back to living in alignment with nature and come as close to the circadian rhythm as possible. Given how unusual this year has been and our realisation about the importance of health and immunity, readers can learn to manage existing illnesses. Look out for inspirational real-life testimonials from those who have tried living this way and swear by it now," Coutinho shared.

Booked for Bhojpuri

We know that Bhojpuri is a dialect of Hindi, and that its film industry has given India some popular actors such as Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan. But what more do we know of the language, its literature, history and culture? As part of Fort bookstore Kitab Khana’s social media programme, Translation Tuesday, a conversation between translators Gautam Choubey and professor Jatindra Kumar Nayak shed light on these questions as they discussed the first-ever English translation of a Bhojpuri novel, Phoolsunghi, written by Pandey Kapil. It was translated by Choubey. "Translation Tuesday was started to celebrate translated works. We feel that the onus is not just on publishers to seek out literature and subjects that’s not been translated, but also on booksellers to make the readers aware. Phoolsunghi is a special book, and hopefully, this will be the first of many such titles," shared Niyati Joshi, assistant manager – events and digital marketing.

A musical tribute to guardians of India’s waters

December 4 marks the celebration of Navy Day in India. It commemorates the success of Operation Trident, an attack launched by the Indian Navy on Karachi Harbour during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. To salute the achievements of our warriors on the high seas, the Indian Music Group of St Xavier’s College and Sambhav Kadam Foundation in association with the Navy Foundation will host a virtual Navy Day concert. To light up the evening, the talented line-up includes sitarist Dhruv Bedi, a Bharatanatyam performance by the Soundarya Natya Kalaya Foundation and a melodious end to the show with fusion artiste Isheeta Chakrvarty.

"The evening intends to bring forth a sense of collective pride for the brave-hearted sailors who protect our seas. Blending Indian classical, western fusions and dance performances, the concert celebrates unity, patriotism and traditions. Connecting not only serving soldiers, veterans and their families, the concert extends further towards the youth of our country as well. Voluntary donations will be utilised for the education of differently-abled children within the Navy fraternity," Shaurya Singh (inset), Director, Sambhav Kadam Foundation, told this diarist. Head to Indian Music Group’s YouTube channel to enjoy the virtual performances, this Friday.

