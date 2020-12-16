Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Claus and effect

A worker paints a prop with Santa Claus on a sleigh at a mall in Goregaon on Tuesday.

The different colours of Goa

Goan art gallery Fundacao Oriente has announced their shortlist for the Fundacao Oriente Visual Arts Award exhibition. In addition to young, local talent, the list features popular names such as Conrad Pinto and Orijit Sen. Sen, whose painting titled She came in through the bathroom window is being showcased at the exhibition says that the exhibition shares the gallery's mandate of building cultural connections between Portugal and Goa. "Although I am not Goan by ethnicity, I was pleased to have been invited to showcase my art as a lifelong resident of the state. My piece juxtaposes the iconography of the sacred feminine with the banality of modern, urban life," he told this diarist. The exhibition will be on display in Panjim until the first week of January.

Making a musical entry

It was in 2017 that a premier alcohol brand started a series of sessions for upcoming musicians, where noted artistes would act as mentors to give a selected group of them a leg-up in the industry. Acts like Hindi pop-rock act Pull had benefitted from the guidance of people like Amit Trivedi earlier, and the organisers are now calling for entries for this year's edition, with electronica veteran Nucleya and Indo-American singer Vidya Vox stepping in as the mentors. "I feel a responsibility, and hope to bring out the best in these artistes," Vox said.

Big award for little minds

Instituted by the Parag Initiative of the Tata Trusts, the Big Little Book Award honours authors and illustrators who have contributed significantly to children's literature in Indian languages. And this year's winners are writer Subhadra Sen Gupta and illustrator Rajiv Eipe. Gupta was recognised by the jury for her "well-researched" books. "We can count on her rigour and her background research to stand by her content and always find her positions are balanced and enable the reader to arrive at their own decisions," the jury said. They also hailed Eipe as being one of the finest illustrators in the country, adding, "His observations of the world around us are sensitive and full of humour." Our congratulations.

Arty Mahim

A street art foundation that has infused art into various neighbourhoods across Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai recently turned its sights on Mahim East. In addition to encouraging artists from around the world to showcase their craft on Mumbai's walls, the project was an effort to re-introduce Mumbaikars to this often-overlooked locality, says coordinator Sumit Gupta. "What we found exciting about Mahim was that it is a melting pot of cultures and has a great sense of community. The residents were also very welcoming and receptive to our efforts," he adds. The Mahim East art district, which is St+art India's third in the country, also features two murals that were created during workshops with residents, and explore themes such as identity, kindness, and community. In addition to liaising with artists, the foundation also supports their efforts with sponsorship from a paint manufacturer for supplies, and with the BMC for the necessary permissions. A series of photographs that depicts the transformation of Mahim East has been posted on the St+Art Foundation's social media pages.

Indians are ready to travel places

With the travel sector having opened up again, and the holiday season around the corner, Indians are gearing up to act upon the pent-up wanderlust in them. That's what a survey conducted by travel portal Goibibo reveals, with over 2,000 respondents from across India having been questioned between November 15 and December 5. More than 70 per cent of them are hoping to holiday with their family or partner, while the rest want to escape with their friends or colleagues. Also, given how people have been cooped up in their homes, nearly 70 per cent want to spend their time in a scenic, natural locale like a beach or mountain, while only 20 per cent want to wrap the year up at a bar or a party. Half of those surveyed said that they are looking for on-premises engagement activities including bonfires and barbecues,

while 37 per cent said that they want in-house dining facilities that offer a variety of local options.

