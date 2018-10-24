Mumbai: Discussion on youth joining politics see bitter truths

national

(From left) Shailesh Gandhi, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Kieran Drake, Charu Pragya and Alka Lamba on youth engagement in politics. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The British Deputy High Commission, Mumbai, and think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF), held its debut Young Thinkers' Conference (YTC) on Tuesday, at a Bandra Kurla Complex hotel. The conference had a full-on pow wow in the afternoon, with representatives from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. 'Youth & Civic Engagement: A new brand of politics or a new same-old?' saw moderator British High Commission's Kieran Drake skillfully steer the one-hour interactive session, which was about whether youth should get into politics, and if so, how.

Alka Lamba, MLA, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said she cut her political teeth when she was 18, on student politics. "Today, I have completed 25 years in Indian politics. I had Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi as inspirations. But my son, who is 20, has not even registered as a voter. He said that nothing inspires me to be in the political system." Lamba cautioned her young audience that politics was, "a full time job and I do admit it is difficult for an ordinary person to enter politics. I took 25 years to become an MLA."

Positive points

Lamba's address was followed by BJP Yuva Morcha, national in-charge (legal), Charu Pragya. "I am in politics for three years, earlier India was rigid. Today movements like the Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan and Ujjwala Yojana scheme are transforming India. It is a great time to be in India, the PM has his finger on the pulse of the youth," she said.

Ask questions

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi tempered that elation saying, "India is evolving but it is heartening to see youth more engaged now. They are holding their elected representatives accountable." Chaturvedi took a swipe at the BJP narrative saying it was important that youth ask questions like, "What is the outcome of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' movement? Do women feel safer now? The Ujjwala yojana may be excellent but when you increase the price of an LPG connection by Rs 300… these questions need to be asked." The party representatives opinions segued into Right To Information (RTI) activist, Shailesh Gandhi's address. Gandhi opined, "Over 70 per cent of India's MPs and the judiciary come from powerful families. We are ruled by certain families and dynasties. We are leader centric and not focused on building institutions. The design of our governance is flawed."

Media bashing

In the end, a poll question to the audience about who they trust the most, the judiciary, executive, legislature or media showed that people trust the judiciary the most, and the media the least. Cynicism won with the majority still saying that politics remained the domain of a chosen few and what we are getting is the 'new same-old' rather than a real new brand of politics.

