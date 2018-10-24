Mumbai: Diva station remains devoid of ambulances

national

Despite witnessing over a hundred rail-related accidents in the last six months, Diva station is devoid of emergency medical services. While the Thane GRP alleges railway authorities are well-aware of this lack, Central Railway says they'll be getting an ambulance soon.

Among the people who have suffered because of this is Santosh Koli, whose brother passed away in a train accident a month ago. "The police didn't even have their vehicle and autorickshaw drivers were not ready to take the body either. No ambulance was present. We called 108, but they said they cannot provide an ambulance in Diva. Finally, we took his body in a tempo early morning," said Koli.

Adesh Patil, an activist, said, "According to figures from railway officials, in the last six months, Diva has witnessed almost 110 railway accidents. In the same period, I've asked authorities to provide stretchers and ambulance to carry the injured; they currently have neither." He added, "So many times we've had to take bodies in autorickshaws and tempos because there is no other way. Another problem is that railways don't pay the private hospitals that provide ambulances. In Diva, two ambulances used to provide their services a year ago, but they stopped claiming the railways don't give them money."

R Shitrode, SPI, Thane GRP SPI agrees, "Railway officials know about the situation very well but they are still not giving us any of these facilities." AJ Jain, CR PRO said, "We've written to the state government and 108 ambulance service officials, asking them to provide an ambulance. We'll get it soon." Shrikant Shinde, local MP said, "I've heard about the issue and will be starting an ambulance from my own fund soon."

