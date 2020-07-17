Mumbai division sees almost 5.5 per cent increase in HSC pass percentage

Bharti Savla, who is in her 60s, completed her HSC exam and scored 63.53 per cent

The schools in the Mumbai division on Thursday got cheerful news amid the pandemic, as the Maharashtra State Board announced the much-awaited Higher Secondary Certificate result. The division, where the pass percentage dropped to 83.85 per cent in 2019 from 87.44 per cent the previous year, saw a major jump this year with 89.39 per cent.

Junior colleges in the city appreciated the state board's decision to change the pattern by adding more multiple choice questions and options in the papers. "This really helps our state board students to compete at par with non-state board students where there are policies, like best of five," said Dr Hemlata Bagla, principal of K C College, which recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage, with 89 students scoring above 90 per cent.

State, too, recorded a better pass percentage this year at 90.66 per cent, a jump from 85.88 per cent the previous year. Konkan region, with a pass percentage of 95.89 per cent, topped the list of nine divisions in the state, while Mumbai division ranks sixth. Continuing the streak, girls again outshone the boys in all the streams. mid-day spoke to some of the high-scorers from the city.

Isha Damle, 98.76%

Isha Damle, a commerce student from R A Podar College in Matunga, said her high scores are also because she got 15 marks extra for her achievements in paralympic swimming at national level. "Due to pressure gangrene in the right hand during my birth, it had to be amputated," said Damle, whose twin sister Ishada has scored 93.69 per cent.

Dhruv Rambhia, 97.2%

Rambhia, a science student at Pace Junior College in Andheri, said, "Board exam was not on my top three goals, which included JEE Mains, JEE Advanced and Chemistry Olympiad. I was expecting just around 90 per cent, but this score is really great."

Preet Jain, 96%

Jain, an Arts student from Jai Hind College, said, "I love participating in social activities and I continued those during my board exam year too. I was part of the Rotaract club of my college and participated in projects to help people in the slums." She wants to study law and make a career in civil services.

Tisha and Mahika Pahuja, twin sisters who studied at Jai Hind College, scored 91.84 per cent and 94.92 per cent, respectively. "We scored similar marks all our academic life and we are used to it now," said Tisha. Both are district level basketball players. They plan to pursue a Bachelor of Management Studies.

Against the odds



Bhavya Shah, who is visually challenged, scored 90.30 per cent in science stream

Bhavya Shah, a visually challenged student from T P Bhatia College in Kandivli scored 90.30 per cent in science and is all set to begin his online class at Stanford University. Bhavya had made headlines when the state allowed him to appear in the HSC exams using a laptop with screen reader facility. Sarvesh Naik, a visually challenged student from Ramnivas Ruia College, has scored 90.84 per cent in Arts. He plans to study law.

An inspiration

Bharti Savla, who is in her 60s, became an inspiration to her grandson and many others as she completed her HSC with 63.53 per cent. The Dahisar resident dropped out after Std XI as her mother fell ill and she had to take care of her and the house. She then got married, but her husband died after six years of their wedding. She started tutoring students at home to support her family.

"After my elder son got a job, I stopped the tuitions and started exploring new activities and came across Naturopathy. I decided to do a course, but I learnt that the Std XII certificate was the minimum qualification. So, here I am today," said Bharti.

She said her sons motivated her to study hard and score more than just the passing marks.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news