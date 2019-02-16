Mumbai: Do you know the fish on your plate can land you in jail? Here's why

national

State Mangrove Cell says fishermen unaware of status, have been netting protected species that are widely available at fish markets

Most fisherfolk and buyers are unaware of protected species of fish. File Pic

There's some bad news for fish lovers in the city. Your favourite fish just may be a protected species. Bamboo Shark, Porcupine Ray and a few other species found at most fish markets across the city are apparently protected by law, but fishermen and the public are unaware of this.

The State Mangrove Cell is now planning awareness campaigns at fish markets and among the fishing community. The cell will also offer fishermen compensation of up to Rs 25,000 for their nets that will have to be cut in order to release such species back into the sea.



Guitar Fish

The majority of fishermen, who venture into the sea for fishing, are unaware about the legal status or the protected status of any fish or marine creature as there is lack of awareness.

N Vasudevan , additional principal chief Conservator of forest(APCCF) and head of State Mangroves Cell, said, "It has been observed that several protected species of fish and marine life that have legal protection under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, fall prey to fishing activity. The awareness campaigns by the mangrove cell will be an attempt at preventing this."



Bamboo shark

He added, "We will also be printing banners and pamphlets that will have pictures and information of the protected marine creatures, and distribute them among the fishermen. We are confident this will help in a big way. We are also going to inform the community about the government scheme through which they can get compensation of up to R25,000 if they release the protected marine species back into the sea," Vasudevan said. Nets cost anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 40,000.

A marine enthusiast said that it is often difficult to identify a protected species."Instead of vilifying the fishermen, working with them to create awareness will be helpful," he said.

Speaking to mid-day, Ganesh Nakhwa, vice-president of Maharashtra Purse Seine Fishing Welfare Association, said, "Because of climate change, most fishermen do not get enough catch these days and hence sometimes bring back whatever they catch in their net, unaware of the protected status of the species." Purse Seine is a type of net used in fishing.

Nakhwa also said that the biggest challenge and the threat to the protected species of fish is from ghost nets, or ones that are abandoned in the high seas. He pointed out that because of the continuous dialogue with the community, members have started sending videos and pictures of marine species that they have netted and if found that it is a protected species, the fishermen release them back into the sea alive. He also said that the government should have a monitoring team in the high seas. Marine enthusiast Pradip Patade said, "We have been doing our bit to create awareness among fishermen about protected species."

Drop from your plate!

* Sawfish

* Porcupine ray

* Guitar fish

* Southern ocean sun fish

* Multiple species of shark

* Bryde's whale

* Blue whale

* Indo pacific humpback dolphin

* Turtles: Loggerhead, Green sea, Leatherback , Olive Ridley

