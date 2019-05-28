Mumbai doctor's suicide: Head of Gynaecology dept suspended until further notice

national

Dr Payal Tadvi

Amidst the ongoing internal investigation pertaining to the suicide case of a post-graduate student, Dr Payal Salman Tadvi on May 22, the BYL Nair Hospital on Tuesday suspended the head of its Gynaecology department, Dr Yi Ching Ling until further notice.

Ling along with the other three doctors suspended by Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) will not be allowed to take part in any activity in the hospital.

The hospital also created an internal investigation committee in order to look into allegations by the victim's mother, Abeda Tadvi, that Payal was being harassed by three of her female seniors on grounds of her caste and had also been subjected to ragging.

Three doctors - Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehar, and Ankita Khandilwal - all accused of abetting Dr Tadvi to commit suicide by persistently harassing her on the pretext of her social identity - urged the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to ensure 'fair' probe into the whole issue on Monday.

In a letter to the MARD on Monday, the trio also went on to deny the charges of 'ragging' levelled against them by the victim Dr Payal's mother.

Threatened Over Dinner

"She was threatened that she would not be allowed into the operation theatre or perform deliveries and not be allowed to study just because she went out for dinner" said a weeping Abeda. Two of the accused, Dr. Hema Ahuja and Dr. Bhakti Mehar, were Payal's roommates for a few days until she was allotted a room to stay. "The harassment started then. They would throw away her stuff and use her bed sheet to clean their feet. When she complained, I suggested her to ignore and focus on her work," said Abeda.

