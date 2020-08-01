Mumbai: Dombivli man escapes COVID centre, is found dead in creek

A COVID-19 patient was on Friday found dead near a creek in Dombivli West, a day after he went missing from a quarantine centre. Police suspect that Ravi Shankar More, a key maker, committed suicide due to depression.

More, a 53-year-old resident of Motha Gaon in Dombivli West, was brought to the BHP Savlaram Mhatre Sports Complex, Manpada in Dombivli East, for quarantine on July 20. The civic health workers sent him home on July 28 as he did not have COVID-19 symptoms. However, he returned the next day with breathing trouble.

On Thursday, July 30, More's son called him several times but got no response. "He then called at the quarantine centre. An employee at the centre told him they don't know anything about his father, and that he should come and check," an officer said.



The quarantine centre from where Ravi Shankar More had disappeared on Thursday

When the son couldn't locate More, the family filed a missing person's complaint at Manpada police station. Meanwhile, later in the evening, a message started circulating on WhatsApp that a body has been found in a creek at Vishnu Nagar in Dombivli West.

Manpada police shared some pictures with More's family members, who confirmed the identity. Meanwhile, Vishnu Nagar police have registered an Accidental Death Report.

Police suspect that COVID-19 took a toll on More's mental health and he took his life by jumping into the creek. They are now trying to find out how More escaped from the centre and if there was lack of security at the centre.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news