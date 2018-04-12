Mumbai: Domestic worker falls off first floor balcony while drying clothes, dies

Rajshree was rushed to a nearby hospital by the some of the society's residents, however, she succumbed to her injuries

A domestic worker died on Wednesday after accidentally falling off the first floor balcony of an apartment in Ghatkopar East. The deceased, identified as 20-year-old Rajshree, fell off while hanging clothes.

Rajshree, who was a resident of Pant Nagar, was working at a businessman's home at Trilok society when the tragic incident took place. A report in the Times of India quotes the police having clarified that a part of the balcony's grill, gave away, thereby causing the accident.

Rajshree was rushed to a nearby hospital by the some of the society's residents, however, she succumbed to her injuries later that evening. A case of accidental death has been registered.

