Mumbai: Don't slap the laptop, our Internet slowest among 4 big metros

Taken out your frustration over your dragging Internet speed on your computer? You're about to know why (and you aren't the only one!).

Ookla®, the company behind Speedtest®, has ranked Mumbai as the lowest among the four big metros — the city has an overall ranking of 8 with its fixed broadband speed averaging 12.06 mbps.

City (report) card

According to the report 'India's Digital Divide: How Broadband Speed Splits the Nation', Mumbai had a mean download speed of 17.10 mbps and a mean upload speed of 12.06 mbps. Thane fares better than Mumbai at #7 with a mean download speed of 17.43 mbps and a mean upload speed of 13.60 mbps.

As per the report, Chennai is numero uno with the highest fixed broadband speed among India's 20 largest cities — its download speed over 32.67 mbps for fixed broadband is 57.7 per cent faster than the rest of the country's average. Besides Chennai, fixed broadband speeds of other metros Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam also scored higher than the country's average of 20.72 mbps. Bengaluru, which follows Chennai, reported average speeds of 27.2 mbps, while Delhi ranked 5th with average speeds of 18.16 mbps.

Patna was deemed the slowest city with speeds averaging 62.4 per cent slower than the country's average. Also, download speeds in Kanpur, Lucknow, Pune and Nagpur are significantly lower than the same of their respective states.

How states fared

Residents of Karnataka enjoy the fastest speeds in India, with a mean download speed of 28.46 mbps during February 2018, which is 37.4 per cent faster than the rest of the country. Tamil Nadu is a close second at 27.94 mbps.

Mizoram was the slowest with a mean download speed of 3.62 mbps in February, which is 82.5 per cent slower than the rest of India. As of February 2018, India ranks 67th in the world in terms of download speed over fixed broadband based on the Speedtest Global Index with an average speed of 20.72 mbps.

