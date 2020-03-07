Mumbai: Doubling of drain network in Dadar to be completed soon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Storm Water Drain department has claimed that it will soon complete the work of augmentation and reconstruction of the existing drain network in Dadar, to double its capacity during the monsoon.

The capacity of these drains was hardly 25 mm per hour, and it is now being hauled to 50 mm. BMC officials say this will further help reduce the waterlogging problems in areas such as Parsi Colony, part of Wadala Depot and Naigaon in Dadar besides Dadar TT.

For the past three years, the BMC has been trying to ensure that the drainage of rainwater in Dadar is accelerated. Former Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta had asked BMC officials to prepare a long-term plan wherever there were issues of flooding. This project was part of that plan and has been going on since 2018, it is expected to be complete before this year’s monsoon sets in. As a part of the augmentation of the SWD lines in Dadar, the BMC was to reconstruct 9,154 feet drain lines at 20 odd locations, of which it claims to have completed 8,464 feet drain lines at 19 locations. “The aim is to reduce the waterlogging as the carrying capacity of the drains will be increased. We have reconstructed drains where water used to recede slowly and the capacity has been doubled. We are confident of completing the work before monsoon as 90% is already completed,” said an official from the SWD department.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates