Mumbai's COVID-19 doubling rate dips further to 218 days

The numbers in the state continued to climb to more than 5,000 cases on Tuesday taking its total tally up to 17.89 lakh cases while the number of COVID-related fatalities maintained a low count of 30 deaths. The city's daily count similarly rose again with more than 900 fresh cases even as the number of COVID-related casualties remained less than 20.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 939 cases followed by Pune with 649 cases and Nagpur with 389 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 200 new cases, Kalyan Dombivali had 182 cases and all other districts had less than 150 cases each.

The state's recovery rate dipped to 92.69 per cent and while 4,086 patients were discharged in the state, 404 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained at 91 per cent while the doubling rate dipped further to 218 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, while more than 17,000 are in Pune, 15,166 are in Thane and 13,265 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained at 2.61 per cent and till date, there have been 46,683 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 1,013.

There were 30 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 19 deaths while all other districts. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 19 deaths, 15 patients were suffering from other ailments while 13 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a rise in cases, the city's daily growth rate rose marginally to 0.32 per cent as the total count is over 2.77 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, P South ward is leading with 0.44 per cent followed by M West and R South wards. Three wards in the city now have more than 800 cases and cumulatively, ten wards have more than 500 active cases each.

