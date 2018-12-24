Mumbai: Dozen godowns gutted in blaze at Bhiwandi

national

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Datta Salvi confirmed there was no loss of life in the blaze

Representational Image

A devastating fire on Sunday destroyed at least a dozen godowns in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, but there were no casualties, fire brigade officials said. Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Datta Salvi confirmed there was no loss of life in the blaze.

The fire broke out around 2 pm in Krishna Complex at Gundavali. The fire brigade was immediately called and the blaze was brought under control around 6 pm, Salvi said. The blaze destroyed at godowns located inside the complex where broom and other material was kept, a fire official said. A probe is on, said Salvi.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever