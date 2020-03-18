Mumbai dreams

In his first official EP release since 2015 when he shifted base to Mumbai to pursue a career in music, Akhil Sindhwani uses the four songs to showcase his prowess at vocals and the bass guitar. Besides talking about the observations he has made in the last few years. For example, the song, Hear me out, talks about human reactions to situations based on relationships and a song penned by his brother which talks about the myopic nature of human psychology. A song written by friend Sindhu Sarkar and another, which marks the end of EP, talks about staying motivated. It showcases his versatility, especially with the electronic sounds. "I moved here and learnt the bass guitar first, before moving on to production. Now, I teach music and I am working on more songs," he says.

LOG ON TO akhilsindhwani22 (Youtube)

