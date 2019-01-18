Mumbai: Driver crushed as truck carrying debris falls over his car

crime

The deceased car driver has been identified as Sumit Patil who was on his way to Thane in his Ford car when a truck (MH 48 AJ 7254) lost control resulting in debris falling over the car instantly crushing the car

Car debris. All Pics/Hanif Patel

A 30-year-old car driver died on the spot near Fountain Hotel in Mira-Bhayander on Ghodbunder road after a speeding truck carrying debris suddenly fell on his car. The deceased car driver has been identified as Sumit Patil who was on his way to Thane in his Ford car when a truck (MH 48 AJ 7254) which was also on its way to Thane lost control resulting in debris falling over the car instantly crushing the car driver.

Crashed car

The driver escaped from the spot leaving behind the truck, said a police official from Kashi-Mira police station. Except for the driver no other person was present in the car.

The traffic cops and police rushed to the spot and pulled out the truck with a help of a crane. The car driver who was brutally injured was taken out and was rushed to the Orbit hospital in Mira Road. He was declared dead before admission.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased driver Patil was a resident of Balkund Thane and at the time of the accident, he was heading towards his home.

Accidental death has been registered under section 304(a), 279, 337 and 338 including the various section of Motor Vehicles Act. The driver was caught by the police in the late evening said senior inspector Shingare from Kashi-Mira police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates