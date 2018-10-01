Mumbai: Drunk driver in Byculla mows down pedestrians in car chase

crime

In a bid to throw off the traffic police, the accused drove recklessly and crashed into several people in Byculla

The accused, Mehboob Alam, being led away in a police jeep

In a hot car chase by the traffic police, a drunk driver rammed his car into several pedestrians near Reay Road. On Saturday, Mehboob Alam, 32, a chauffeur from Mazgaon, had just dropped off his boss at the international airport and decided he would fly high on alcohol after that. He bought a liquor bottle and after consuming it, started racing.

During the 4-km drive from Reay Road to Sewri, he injured several people, two of whom have lodged complaints against him so far. The complainants, Mohammad Yunus, 10, and Mohammad Javed, 24, were sitting on a parked bike near their home when Alam crashed into them. Javed recalled, "We heard a vehicle approaching at top speed. We did not have any time to figure out what to do. The car collided with our bike and we fell down and got injured. I got up and started chasing him on the bike, but he was driving at very high speed. The cops started following him, too."



The complainants Mohammad Yunus, 10, and Mohammad Javed, 24, with their mother Gulshan Shaikh

In a bid to lose the traffic police, Alam hit even more pedestrians. The cops found a liquor bottle in the car. One of the officers said, "We have arrested the accused under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. The accused crashed into some people who then started chasing him. When he arrived near Ashoka Garden in Sewri, he got stuck and a mob started thrashing him. They also damaged his vehicle."

The police had to tow the car to Byculla police station. On Sunday, the police produced the accused in court, and he was sent to jail. Gulshan Shaikh, mother of the complainants, said, "My younger son had just gone undergone a major brain surgery. When the car crashed into him, I got very scared, but thank god, he is safe."

