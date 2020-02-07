Mumbai: Drunk man slits his own throat in public at Bandra

A 51-year-old man attempted suicide by allegedly slitting his throat with a knife in full public view on the terrace of a PWD Quarters building in Bandra’s Kherwadi on Wednesday morning. The police said the man was rushed to a private hospital and are waiting for him to recover to record his statement, The Times of India reported.

The man identified as Mahendra Raut went to the PWD Quarters building terrace in an inebriated state between 10.45 am and 11.15 am. Seeing Raut on the terrace, the locals called the police control room after which the police rushed to the spot.

A police officer said that when Raut saw locals looking at him, he pulled out his knife and slit his throat. By the time the police reached the terrace, Raut had slit his throat. He was taken to a private hospital where the police is waiting for him to recover in order to record his statement. "The doctor said he will survive. The reason behind his act his still not known," a senior inspector was quoted saying in the newspaper.

