Mumbai: Drunk man who attempted to rape 14-year-old girl found passed out at incident spot

The man had been drinking beer when he tried to molest the girl. Cops found him lying next to an empty bottle.

A drunk 23-year-old, who dragged a 14-year-old girl to a building in an attempt to rape her, was found by the police fast asleep in the exact spot after the girl filed a complaint against him. The 14-year-old girl, who lives in Ghatkopar East, had gone with her mother to the market on Wednesday evening. Finding the market place too crowded, the girl told her mother that she was going home. En route home, the girl was intercepted by Salim Sheikh alias Babu.

"Babu asked the girl where she was going. When she replied that she was on her way home, he told her that her father had called her to a different place," said an officer from Pant Nagar Police station. The girl went with Babu, who took her to an abandoned building nearby. When the girl realised something was wrong, she tried to run away. But, Babu got hold of the girl and dragged her to the seventh floor of the building. Babu, who was carrying a bottle of beer with him, tried to force the girl to drink some.

The feisty girl refused to give up her struggle to get free. She started shouting loudly for help and scared, Babu eventually loosened his grip on her and the girl ran away. Her mother, who had come home by then, realised that her daughter had not reached yet and rushed to Pant Nagar Police station to file a missing person complaint. "The girl reached home and told her father what had happened.

They again came to us and we told the girl to show us the building where the incident happened. There we found the accused sound asleep at the same spot with the empty bottle next to him," another police officer said. The accused has been arrested under IPC section 363 (kidnapping), 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

