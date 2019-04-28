Mumbai: Duck tales at Bird Park in Esselworld

sunday-mid-day

The new bird park at Essel World goes beyond casual viewing and ensures you walk out knowing more about them

The black swan. Pics/Satej Shinde

It's not surprising that out of 50 people aboard a bus heading to Essel World, 60 per cent have chosen to alight at Water Kingdom, given the oppressive heat. We're part of the minority who have signed up for an adventure that involves neither gushing wave pools nor roller coasters, but stately black swans from Australia and dramatic macaws from China.

Last week, Essel World launched a first-of-its kind interactive bird park in Gorai. Nestled in the same premises as the adventure park, it is spread across 1.4 acres and home to over 500 exotic birds from more than 60 species. To recreate their natural habitat, the park has installed small ponds for aquatic birds, a dense cover of trees for birds to incubate their eggs - where no guest is allowed - and streams that serve as watering holes.



The toucan, a South American bird with brightly coloured beak

Signboards that say, "We love attention, but we love peace more," are hung at regular intervals. The only ones allowed to sing aloud are the park's avian inmates. All you have to do is listen. "The idea is to not disturb them, but to observe and learn more about them," says Abhirup Das, head (new business verticals), Essel World Leisure Pvt Ltd. Tree houses with glass flooring have been constructed for enthusiasts to sit and observe the birds as they go about their business.

To instill an element of "edutainment", they have roped in expert bird handlers to conduct walkthroughs for all guests. Rajesh N from Bengaluru, a robotics engineer by degree, is one such. He has been helping the birds acclimatise to the new environment for the last one year. "I have managed to befriend most. But there's one pheasant who has outright rejected me. In that sense, they are like humans," he jokes. The rapport between Rajesh and the birds is evident, when a cinnamon conure, native to the forests of South America, swoops in to sit on his arm. "The reason they feel secure enough to come close to humans is because we have built that confidence. They know that these handlers have our back," he says.

Locating the birds is not all that difficult; the black swans are paddling in the pond, while the mandarin duck is sitting smug in a thicket. The latter, native to China, is touted to be the world's most beautiful duck with its myriad colours and velvety coat. The ones housed in large aviaries are there for a reason. "Some of them, like the South African love birds are notorious so they need to be kept away. But we let them out once in a day," adds Rajesh, who now has sulphur crested cockatoo, a bird native to the Aru Islands in Indonesia, eating out of his hand. We're beginning to feel left out when a green-cheeked parakeet perches on our head, and begins to tug at the hair band. It doesn't take long for it to realise the futility of the pursuit, and is off to greener pastures.

WHERE: Bird Park, Essel World Amusement Park, Gorai

WHEN: All days from 10 AM – 6 PM

ENTRY: Rs 390 for adults, Rs 290 for kids

TO BOOK: esselworld.in

