Mumbai: Dummy candidate appears as student for SSC exams in Bhiwandi, arrested

On Friday, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) officials arrested a dummy candidate who was appearing for an SSC examination on behalf of a student. The incident came to light when the state board officials nabbed the dummy candidate during the Hindi exams in the morning session.

The case of a dummy appearing for an exam was reported from Seth Jugilal Poddar English Medium High School in Bhiwandi. After the dummy candidate was arrested, an FIR was registered at Narpoli police station against the accused, identified as Sagar Laxmirajan Viajaya Katla (21).

The accused has been booked under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. According to police sources, the accused is a Commerce graduate and is currently pursuing an MBA and works as an accountant.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Senior inspector MB Shinde said that the bonafide student Jagannath Mulya (27) had failed his class X exams in 2010. "He was not clearing the exam. He told his friend Charan Devsani that he wanted to clear SSC so that he could land a job in Bangalore. The friend, in turn, contacted Katla and told him to appear in Mulya's place for which he promised a certain amount and a job in Bangalore," Shinde added.

The police officer said that Katla appeared for the Marathi paper which took place on March 4 but went unnoticed. Katla had his photograph pasted on the hall ticket on Mulya's request. Katla ran out of luck when a teacher who knew Mulya came to invigilate the exams and brought the matter to light.

Although Katla has been arrested, Mulya and his friend Devsani are on the run. In a similar incident, a dummy candidate was caught during the HSC exams in Thane district.

