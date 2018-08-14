Mumbai: Duo falls to death in Dahisar river

national

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Dilip Soni, 30, and Ravi Chauhan, 35. However, apart from their names, the cops have not been able to find out anything else about the duo

Representational picture

Around 8 am on Monday, the Kasturba Marg police received a call from the control room informing them about two men, who had fallen into Dahisar river near Borivali East. Though a police team managed to pull both of them out and rush them to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Shatabdi hospital, one was declared brought dead, while the other died during treatment. According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Dilip Soni, 30, and Ravi Chauhan, 35. However, apart from their names, the cops have not been able to find out anything else about the duo.

During enquiry it was revealed that some residents of Daulat Nagar had spotted them sitting on the boundary wall of the river. Sources said that while Soni fell first, Chauhan slipped while trying to save him. Both of them had hit a rock and suffered serious head injuries. Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Kasturba Marg police station said, "We could identify the duo with the help of the pan cards found in their pockets. Their photos have been circulated among various police stations. We are trying to trace their families. An accidental death report has been registered and further investigation into the matter is on."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates