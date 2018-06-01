Mumbai: Duo tear off each other's clothes after fight over a spot in local train

The incident occurred around 8 pm, when Khardi resident Sagar Bhoir, 29, boarded a fast train to Kasara from Thane railway station

Representational picture

A cool off spot on the footboard of a local train led to a heated argument between two commuters on Wednesday. The tiff escalated into a fight where the two ended up tearing each other's clothes, and stopping the train for 12 minutes at Dombivli station after pulling the emergency chain.

The incident occurred around 8 pm, when Khardi resident Sagar Bhoir, 29, boarded a fast train to Kasara from Thane railway station. According to police, Bhoir wanted to stand on the footboard to get some cool air. Dombivli resident Madhukar Naik, 32, was already standing on the same spot. They started arguing on who should get to stand there, and soon began hitting each other. This was followed tearing off each other's clothes and biting. Around 8.14 pm, when the train reached Dombivli, Bhoir pulled the emergency chain, halting the local during the evening peak hours, thus affecting other trains too.

"As soon as we came to know that the train has been stopped by someone, we immediately sent our officers. They detained the commuters who had pulled the chain while fighting," said an officer. The train finally departed from Dombivli around 8.25 pm.

However, RPF arrested Bhoir under sections 141 and 145-B of Indian Railway Act for pulling the emergency chain. He was later released on bail. Prior to this, both of them apologised to the authorities, who in turn warned them not to indulge in such acts in the future.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man Molests, Tries To Strangle Woman On CST-Bound Local Train

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates